Reijnders is waiting for Milan: out of AZ’s first friendly. The distance to close | First page

Everyone at work, each with his own goal. Milan, Az Alkmaar and Tijjani Reijnders they are carrying out days of intense work to try to close an operation that satisfies all the parties involved and which, consequently, causes the midfielder to be released born in 1998 in AC Milan. And a new clue on the advanced stage of the deal comes directly from Holland with the confirmation of the exclusion from the friendly played today by the Dutch club (3-3 draw with Shakthar Donetsk and with goals from Ruben Van Bommel, the son of ‘ex-Milan Mark ed.).

CUSTOM WORK – Officially Reijnders did not take part in the match because he was engaged in individual re-athletization work. So he wasn’t among the unavailable, but he simply started preparing slightly later than his teammates. Yet this move also represents the possibility that the transfer to Milan will materialize and has protected him from possible injuries.

THE DISTANCE – The latest offer from Milan and dating back to a few days ago was from 15 million euros plus bonuses, with Az’s request not falling below 20 million euros. Reijnders has already confirmed to all the parties involved that he greatly appreciates the move to the Rossoneri e in the next few months, the AC Milan market team will present a new, improved proposal, to approach the requests of the AZ. Everyone’s feeling and will is to close within the next week.

