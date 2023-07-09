Home » Imec receives investment of 1.5 billion euros for expansion from EU and Flandern
Imec receives investment of 1.5 billion euros for expansion from EU and Flandern

by admin
Imec receives investment of 1.5 billion euros for expansion from EU and Flandern

Imec, the well-known Belgian company specializing in chip technology, receives a significant investment of 1.5 billion euros. Supporting its growth and modernization are the European Union and the Flemish regional government, focusing on the potentialization of the “cleanroom”, the key infrastructure for the transformation of silicon wafers into chips.

The strategic move anticipates the Chips Act, which will officially enter into force next autumn. Although not yet operational, the measure is already creating an important momentum, testifying to the collective commitment to innovation and technological growth in Europe.

