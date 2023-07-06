Reinhardt: Setting the right course | press portal

German Medical Association

After neither of the two draft laws presented on assisted suicide found a majority in the Bundestag today, the President of the German Medical Association, Dr. Claus Reinhardt:

“It is true that the Bundestag has not yet made a decision on a suicide assistance law. That would not have been appropriate in the tightly packed session of the last week of the session. Now we have time for the not yet sufficiently conducted debate across society. And there is time to take the first step before the second on this important topic: First of all, we need a comprehensive law to prevent suicide. The Bundestag has set the course for this with the motion for a resolution adopted today. A broad professional alliance is involved in the development of the suicide prevention law of the German Medical Association created the conditions more than a year ago with well-founded professional recommendations. According to the Suicide Prevention Act, a regulation on assisted suicide is the second step. We would like to contribute to finding better solutions than the previously submitted bills would have brought.”

Information from the German Medical Association on how doctors deal with suicidality and death wishes after the judgment of the Federal Constitutional Court on Section 217 of the Criminal Code

