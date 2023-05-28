Relief day, well-known faces at Gemini and prizes for schools – Healthcare

Many well-known faces at the Gemelli Polyclinic today for a hug to the hospital patients on the occasion of National Relief Day, in collaboration with the Gigi Ghirotti National Foundation. Among these Rita Forte, Gabriella Facondo, Daniele Si Nasce, Gianfranco Lacchi and the champions of sport Elisa Santoni and Paolo Pizzo, and the musical band of the Air Force.

To the musician and conductor Paolo Belli the new edition of the “Fabrizio Frizzi” Award, reserved for an artist who has distinguished himself as an ambassador of the culture of relief. Fabrizio Frizzi was among the most assiduous participants in the various editions of the event scheduled at the Gemelli Hospital, offering sick people and healthcare workers unforgettable moments of authentic relief.

The winners of the national competition “A hospital with more relief” were also awarded to raise awareness among children, adolescents and young people, through reflection and creative production, of the culture of relief from suffering and pain. The initiative is aimed at kindergarten pupils, primary school pupils, first and second grade secondary school pupils and university students. The competition is also aimed at children and young people who, experiencing a situation of hospitalization, attend schools operating in hospital structures, in the awareness that it is significant to give a voice to those who experience the situation of discomfort firsthand. The schools of Pavia, Capoterra (Ca), Balzola (Al), Mentana (Rm), Frosinone win the competition.

Also donated 1500 roses, one for each Gemelli patient, from the national Confagricoltura.

An opportunity to also remember that the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation realizes its social commitment with a counseling center that has been offering a free telephone support service to cancer patients and their families for over twenty years. The number 06-8416464 is active from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 18.00.

The XXII National Day of Relief is the event promoted by the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, by the Ministry of Health and by the Gigi Ghirotti National Foundation to encourage and testify, through suitable information and awareness-raising and solidarity initiatives, the culture of relief from physical and moral suffering in favor of all those who are completing their vital journey, no longer being able to benefit from treatments intended for healing.