the phrase shouted during the Monaco GP

by admin
Sunday 28 May 2023

MONTECARLOTension at Ferrari during the Monaco GP: Carlos Sainz, in fact, reacted badly to the call from the wall to make a pit stop. The reason is easy to say: initially the Reds had focused on a strategy with the hard tires for an “overcut” (i.e. completing many laps delaying the pit stop) on Esteban Ocon, who had middle school instead. To mess up the plans is the stop of Lewis Hamilton, which forced Alpine to recall Ocon. Even at Ferrari it was decided to change the strategy, indulging in events to prevent Sainz from finishing behind the Briton.


Sainz, fury against the Ferrari wall

Carlos asked his team to account for the decision to bring him back to change tyres. “Hamilton would have overtaken us,” they let him know. To which Sainz, very angry, blurts out “I don’t care about Hamilton!”. However, Sainz still fell behind Ocon, holding the position on Hamilton. Tension at Ferrari, when there’s still half the race to complete.

