Clogged pores are not a sign of poor hygiene – impure skin is related to many different factors. We will show you how to treat blackheads properly.

Not only teenagers but also adults can suffer from blackheads. The bad news is that excessive sebum production is hormonal and cannot be stopped. The good news: If you clean your face properly and regularly, you can significantly improve your complexion. We will tell you the best care tips and show you various ways to help remove blackheads.

What exactly are blackheads?



The medical term is comedo (from comedere = to eat): Blackheads develop in the pores that are clogged by excessive sebum production. Dead skin cells that collect in the pores and react with oxygen give blackheads their typical black colour. This not only looks ugly, but also pollutes the complexion.

Where do blackheads most commonly appear?



Most of those affected get the blackheads in the so-called T-zone: i.e. the forehead, the nose and the chin – if the skin is particularly greasy, they can also appear on the whole face. The reason for this is the sebaceous glands, which are particularly common in the areas mentioned and are also very voluminous.

What really helps against blackheads?



1. Detergent

Whether cleansing lotion or washing gel: wash your face twice a day © nensuria / Getty Images

The number one rule for naturally beautiful skin is: wash your face regularly, preferably in the morning and in the evening – otherwise the excessive sebum production will ensure that more pores are blocked every day and new blackheads are encouraged. Special lotions or micellar water are best suited for cleaning. It is important that you only ever use products that are suitable for your skin type. In other words, if you have particularly oily skin, you need a cleansing cream or facial cleanser for oily skin.

We recommend these two products:

Anti-pimple cleansing gel from Australian Bodycare

Mild cleansing gel from Lavera

2. Scrubs

Peelings with salicylic acid free the skin from annoying sebum deposits © bymuratdeniz / Getty Images

Peels with salicylic acid (BHA) are particularly good for removing dead skin cells that clog pores together with sebum. Unlike traditional cleansers, which you should use every day, scrubs are only recommended to be used once a week. But be careful: massaging in the coarse texture puts a lot of strain on your skin and should be cared for after use with a cream that provides your face with sufficient moisture.

These two peelings are particularly suitable:

Cleansing Cream and Scrub by Clearasil

Neutrogena skin refining scrub

3. Face Masks

An activated charcoal face mask will help get rid of blackheads in the T-zone © Jun / Getty Images

As an alternative to peelings, you can also use face masks. Especially if your skin is prone to impurities or large blackheads, you can use it to remove excess sebum and stimulate cell renewal. When buying, make sure that the mask also contains salicylic acid or activated charcoal – this will get rid of blackheads on your face. If you have particularly coarse-pored skin, regular face masks can help your skin become more even and fine-pored in the long term.

For example, use these masks:

Sheet Mask Set by Garnier

Blackhead Blackhead Mask

4. Blackhead patches

Clear-Up Strips are particularly effective against blackheads, but only for a short time © dimid_86 / Getty Images

So-called clear-up strips offer a simple method of quickly removing bothersome blackheads. Unlike the other care products, you can use the plasters to free your chin, nose or forehead from annoying sebum in just a few minutes. Unfortunately, the unblocked pores only last for a short time, as the ongoing sebum production ensures that new blackheads form. In the short term, the Clear-Up Strips are a good alternative, but in the long term you cannot avoid regular cleansing, masks and peelings.

We recommend these two blackhead patches:

Balea Clear-Up Strips

Nivea Clear-Up Strips

5. Blackhead Remover

The so-called blackhead remover is currently in particularly high demand. As the name suggests, the device removes the sebum plugs from the pores by placing it on the affected areas – that’s the theory. In practice, it has been shown that the teat works very well in the nose area, but less so on the cheek. Accordingly, the device is only worthwhile for you if you want to remove blackheads on your nose. In addition, you should not completely do without regular cleaning of the skin, since sebum is constantly being produced.

These two devices were used the most:

Blackhead remover ESSY

Blackhead Remover SoataSoa

Caution: Blackhead removers for removing blackheads are also offered on the Internet – but you should stay away from them. The comedone pusher can improve the appearance of the skin if used correctly, but can also worsen it if used incorrectly. So there is a good reason why this device should only be used by trained beauticians.

Home remedies for blackheads



Not only over-the-counter remedies put an end to blackheads – if used correctly. There are also a variety of home remedies that can significantly improve your complexion, such as:

Teebaumöl has an antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effect. Apply the liquid either pure or diluted with a little water to the affected areas with a cotton pad. For people with sensitive skin, however, the following applies at this point: use tea tree oil sparingly, as it has a high allergen potential.

Here is the tea tree oil.

fresher lemon juice has a similar effect on blackheads. Here you mix four drops of juice with a tablespoon of sugar, massage it into the skin and rinse it off again. Alternatively, you can mix the juice with some plain yoghurt, honey and salt to make a face mask that you leave on for 30 minutes.

healing clay in powder form can also help remove blackheads. It is applied like a face mask and removes both sebum and possible toxins from the skin. In addition, it supplies your face with important minerals and improves blood circulation in the skin many times over.

Here you get the healing earth.

Also a steam bath for your face can work wonders: The heat opens up the clogged pores so that the excess sebum can drain off better. Just bring some water to the boil and put a chamomile tea bag in it – then hold your head over it with a towel for a quarter of an hour.

Zink should also curb sebum production. However, our body is not able to store the zinc contained in many foods (including legumes, nuts and cereals). For this reason, there are special tablets and zinc ointments that you can use specifically against blackheads.

Here you will find the ointment.

One final tip: In order not to attack the natural protective layer of your skin, you should not treat your face too often with a peeling or a mask. Find a healthy middle ground!

