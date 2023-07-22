Remove deposits on the pool floor: get rid of algae & co

Are you dealing with different types of dirt and debris on the pool floor? Here you will find out what measures to take to remove annoying sediment or algae from the bottom surface of your pool!

A backyard or outdoor pool can quickly build up debris, with pool floor debris often being a challenging issue. Of course, you could leave the cleaning job to a professional team, but this can get expensive in the long run. It would therefore make sense to be able to identify and remove any deposits in order to carry out regular pool cleaning yourself. Luckily, there are some alternative methods and strategies that can help you get the job done faster and without much hassle. Here is some useful information and tips you can follow to keep such surfaces clean by your own means.

What should you consider in order to be able to remove deposits from the pool floor?

Sometimes it can be a chore to keep your pool, and especially its bottom, in a clean condition. Also, don’t forget to monitor chemical indicators at least twice a week for clean pool water. Whether it’s a garden pond or swimming pool, their water bodies are susceptible to falling leaves, sand, grass, rocks and various natural sediments such as limescale and algae build-up. In most cases, the use of modern pool vacuum cleaners, algaecides or filter systems would suffice, but deposits always remain on the pool floor. Because of this, it is important to consider a few factors to make pool cleaning more effective.

Why does the pool floor get dirty?

Pool maintenance seems like a never-ending chore, with the sides and bottom becoming slimy over time. In addition, various deposits can accumulate in these areas in summer despite careful cleaning. So why can it be important to be consistent when it comes to pool cleaning? It is unavoidable that a swimming pool is confronted with dirt, bacteria and algae on a daily basis. Standing water allows algae growth, and pools are the perfect place for it. Another influencing factor to consider is rainfall, which causes different types of sediment to enter the pool water and settle on the bottom. The main culprits are wind, dust, decomposing plant leaves and even droppings from animals in the water.

In addition, deposits on the pool floor can also occur due to regular human use. When bathing, the skin releases fats and bacteria, while sunscreen contains ammonia and nitrogen. Pool ladders and other elements can also be problematic areas as a pool cleaning robot cannot clean them well and the dirt ends up on the floor. In addition, you should perform pool floor debris removal as the final cleaning step after you have cleaned any heavy debris from the pool walls. This saves you extra effort and gives you a better overview when it comes to the general condition of the pool. In fact, the stones and sand brought by your bathers can constantly settle there.

How does green deposits form on the bottom of a pool?

Before we start cleaning up debris from the pool bottom, it would be useful to learn what kind of organisms are in the water. It is about the different types of algae that can thrive in such an environment under favorable conditions. Accordingly, it is common in many cases to have more than one type of algae in the pool, which can generally be of four main groups:

Green algae is the most common type of algae, but it also consists of several thousand different species. These can occur, for example, in blue-green or in shades of brown. If it is black algae, these usually look like spots and are also found in different types of algae. Mustard-colored seaweed is a species of seaweed that logically got its name from its similarities to mustard. These appear as a fine, tan powder when they die, often leaving brown deposits on the bottom of the pool. There is still the red algae, but this is a single type, still known as pink slime.

In addition, algae spores are constantly airborne, most commonly being carried into the pool water by water droplets. A low chlorine level in summer, such as below 3.0 ppm, can promote the appearance of algae. This can also happen if the pH level is too high, so it is important to test your pool water regularly with test strips or reagents. Algae prefer a high pH value, and the effect of chlorine decreases at such values. For example, chlorine is only 20% effective at pH 8.0 compared to pH 7.2. You can use high-quality preparations and automatic dosing systems to maintain optimal pH levels.

How can algae be removed as deposits on the pool floor?

If you do not pay attention to the cleanliness of the pool water, it can lead to negative effects such as algae blooms. In addition, debris caused by this can discolor the bottom of your pool if left there for too long. For this reason, it is important to act in good time and remove dead algae dust. After treating your pool against algae blooms, the most effective cleaning method is to vacuum the fine dust with a pool vacuum or pool robot. You can take the following measures to prevent dirt and algae in the pool:

First, it would be useful to identify the types of algae present in order to apply the correct course of action and repellents. Next, you can remove everything from your pool except for the cleaning tool. Then you should test the pH of the pool water and balance it with the appropriate equipment. After that, disinfect the waters with chlorine and use algaecides if necessary. If there are green deposits on the pool floor, chlorination with preparations that dissolve quickly will help. It is advisable to carry out such a treatment in the evening, as the summer heat from the sun’s rays weakens the effect. Find out how much of the preparation you need, which depends on the volume of your tank and the type and extent of the algae infestation. In addition, when using a pool cleaner, you should always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Scrub the pool floor with a suitable brush to remove stubborn stains of algae that have been pushed to the bottom of the pool by the algaecide. Also clean the pool walls with a scrubbing brush to remove any remaining algae spores. Also, if needed, add flocculant for easier cleaning of a muddy or brown tank bottom. This causes algae dust and tiny dirt particles to contract and form larger clumps which are then easier to remove as deposits on the pool bottom. It is important to keep the pool pump and filter system running.

How do you clean the pool floor with a vacuum cleaner?

By vacuuming the pool floor regularly, you also prevent the build-up of thick layers of limescale. These can be very difficult to remove over time. In such cases, investing in special devices such as pool vacuums can be worthwhile. Thus, any pool floor can be effectively kept clean, which can be done either manually or automatically. For example, if you use handheld vacuums for the pool, this would be a cheaper alternative. These are easy to use, but are suitable for smaller areas. Such devices consist of a telescopic handle, a brush and a filter through which water flows.

But how should you vacuum pool floor debris in larger pools? In this case, the automatic version of the pool vacuum would be a better choice. Such a device can be used on the bottom of the pool and can remove any sediment as it moves along the surface. In addition, there are modern variants that still have a remote control. Otherwise, you can also pre-program them and adapt their cleaning path to the shape of your pool. You can also purchase a sand pump, which uses suction to remove any debris on the pool bottom, such as sand or stones. Such devices have a filtration system where they catch debris and then pump out the clean water back into the pool.

How to remove debris from the pool floor without a vacuum?

Removing debris from the pool bottom without the equipment described above would also be possible without having to be too difficult. This can be done cleverly with strategic steps and existing equipment such as landing nets or garden tools. To do this, you can first use a skimmer to remove any debris floating on the water surface. You can then attach the landing net to its pole and use it to scoop out whatever is on the bottom of your pool. Although this may take a few tries, it can also remove debris from the bottom of the pool with a little more time.

In addition, pool cleaning sometimes requires a bit of creativity. Alternatively, you can also use a leaf rake to get rid of dirt accumulations on the pool floor. This is a versatile garden tool that most people already have in their shed. It can be a perfect manual replacement for pool vacuum cleaner, you can try to use a plastic rake with it. This way the metal won’t cause any damage and you can use it to gently sweep up the debris on the pool floor into a small pile. Once you’ve collected the dirt in a pile, you can carefully pick it up with the rake or a pool net and dispose of it.

How can you prevent dirt accumulation on the pool floor?

When it comes to cleaning of any kind, the rule of thumb is that prevention is key. After following the steps and tips above and removing dirt like sand and algae, you should also keep future contamination to a minimum. If this is indeed a case of soiling on the pool floor, there are a few simple preventive measures that can be recommended. So keep debris out of your pool by:

use a pool cover and make sure you backwash or clean your filtration system properly when needed. If the problem persists, you can install an outdoor shower that allows your pre-swim bathers to remove any dirt from themselves before entering the pool. Regardless of what additional countermeasures you choose, you should disinfect pool water to prevent disease transmission.

Now, clearing the pool floor of debris build-up like sand and sediment with the right steps can be a not-so-tedious task. Using the methods described, this can be done faster and easier, with regularity being the most important thing. Regular pool maintenance during peak season will also make pool cleaning after winter easier. Dirt and mud get into pool water all the time, which can be daunting, but with some basic knowledge and patience, you’ll be better able to deal with it.

