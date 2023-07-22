These are the streaming highlights in August 2023

This month, the streaming providers have some interesting films and series ready for us again. Here you can find out which titles you can look forward to in August 2023.

What’s new on Netflix

All new titles on Netflix

New series in August

Heartstopper Season 2 (3.8) Choona (3.8) The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 (3.8) The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge Season 1 (4.8) The Hunt for Veerappan (4.8) Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 8 (8.8) The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (8.8) Painkiller (10.8) Mech Cadets Season 1 (10.8) Down for Love Season 1 (11.8) The Blacklist Season 10 (12.8) The Chosen One Season 1 (16.8) The Upshaws Part 4 (17.8) My Dad the Bounty Hunter Season 2 (17.8) Mask Girl Season 1 (18.8) Who is Erin Carter? Season 1 (24.8) Ragnarok Season 3 (24.8) Princess Power Season 2 (28.8) One Piece, Season 1 (30.8)

New movies in August

Valerian: The City of a Thousand Planets (1.8) Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (1.8) Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Our Food (2.8) Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (2.8) Soulcatcher (2.8) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (3.8) A Man Called Otto (6.8) The Protégé: Made for Revenge (7.8) Heart of Stone (11.8) Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout (8/13) 10 Days of a Bad Man (8/18) The Monkey King (8/18) Baki Hanma, Season 2 Part 2 (8/24) You’re So Far Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (8/25) Choose Love (8/31)

An anime as a real film adaptation – can that go well? With One Piece Perhaps the most well-known pirate adventure of modern times comes to Netflix. The series is based on the manga but uses real actors. We will find out from August 31 whether the concept works. There will be a total of eight episodes in Season 1.

The action highlight of the month lives up to its name Heart of Stone. The film was produced by Netflix itself and will be available on the streaming platform from August 11th. In terms of content, everything revolves around a secret agent who has to fulfill a very special mission. The cast includes “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot and German actor Matthias Schweighöfer.

What’s new at Disney+

All new titles on Disney+

New series in August

Bear Grylls: The Challenge Season 1 (2.8) Doctor Lawyer Season 1 (2.8) Star Wars: The Adventures of the Young Jedi Season 1 New Episodes (2.8) Comtradicao Season 1-5 (2.8) Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (8.8) Moving Season 1 (9.8) Europe From Above Season 4 (9.8) The Fantastic Yellow Yeti Season 1 New Episodes (9.8 ) Mayans MC Season 4 (9.8) FX’s The Bear: King of the Kitchen Season 2 (16.8) Bob’s Burgers Season 13 (16.8) WWII: History From Above Season 1 (16.8) Breeders Season 3 (16.8) Star Wars: Ahsoka (23.8) America’s National Parks Season 1 (23.8) Good Trouble Season 5 (30.8) Chips and Chap: Life in the Park Season 2 New Episodes (30.8)

New movies in August

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 (2.8) The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump (4.8) Masel Tov Cocktail (4.8) Natural Born Killers (4.8) Jagged Mind (11.8) The Mad Olympiad (11.8) Donald’s Cousin Gustav (11.8) A Brief Visit With Uncle Donald (11.8) Daredevil Donald in His Flying Machine (11.8) Goofy and Wilbur (11.8) Mickey’s Steamroller (11.8) Sharks: Masters of Disguise? (8/11) Rivals: Sharks vs. Orcas (8/11) Miguel Wants to Fight (8/16) The Client (8/18) Explorer: Lost in the Arctic (8/25) Date Movie (8/25) The Tiger Sharks of Maui (8/25) Vacation Friends 2 (8/25)

One of the most successful films of the year so far is coming to Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the official end of the trilogy. We’ll never see the iconic crew of misfits on the big screen in this form again. The Marvel blockbuster scores again with a lot of humor and gripping space adventures. Disney+ release date is August 2nd.

With Ahsoka The next series from the “Star Wars” universe will be released. In terms of content, it is linked to both the animated series “Star Wars Rebels” and “The Mandalorian”. The focus is on the eponymous Ahsoka, who traverses the endless expanses of space in search of the villain Thrawn. The eight episodes of the first season will be available on Disney+ on August 23.

What’s new at WOW

All new titles at WOW

New series in August

Indefensible (4.8)

Winning Time: Aufstieg der Lakers Dynastie, Staffel 2 (7.8)

Somebody’s Hiding Something (8.8)

Mayans M.C, Staffel 5 (8.8)

Coast Guard Florida (9.8)

Bad Behaviour (11.8)

Upright, Staffel 2 (12.8)

Warrior (12.8)

Hai Squad (14.8)

Unsealed: Alien Files (14.8)

Billions, Staffel 7 (17.8)

The Righteous Gemstones (18.8)

New movies in August

M3GAN (4.8) She Said (5.8) Prizefighter – The Nature of Boxing (7.8) Hui Boo and the Witch’s Castle (11.8) Emergency Declaration – The Death Flight (12.8) 30 Last Days – A Cop Turns Up (14.8) Breaking Point (18.8) Rheingold (19.8) Goodbye, Don Glees! – Paths of Friendship (8/21) Magic Mike – The Last Dance (8/25) Ambush – No Escape! (26.8) Tenor: One voice – two worlds (28.8)

The second season Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty can be seen on Sky and the associated WOW streaming platform from August 7th. The seven episodes take fans on a journey through triumphs and defeats over the course of four years (1980-1984). The focus of the second season is the development of the various characters in idols of US basketball.

What’s new at Paramount+

All new titles at Paramount+

New series in August

Sabrina: Totally Bewitched!, Seasons 1-7 (1.8) Seal Team, Season 5 (3.8) Boris Becker: Rise and Fall of a Legend, Season 1 (4.8) Slip, Season 1 (4.8) Danger Force, Season 3 (4.8) I Wanna Rock: The 80’s Metal Dream, Season 1 (9.8) Digman, Season 1 (11.8) Lego City: Adventure, Season 4 (11.8) Bill ions, season 7 (12.8) Joe Pickett, season 2 (20.8) Waco, season 1 (24.8) iCarly, season 3 (25.8) Bossy Bear, season 1 (25.8) The Affair, seasons 1-5 (26.8) Star Trek: Lower Decks, seasons 1-3 (29.8) Le Stade: A Rugby Team on the road to success, season 1 (30.8)

New movies in August

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback (16.8)

Love in Taipei (25.8)

The Eternal Daughter (31.8)

Boris Becker was one of the greatest athletes in the country. However, the life of the tennis pro was anything but smooth. He attracted attention not only with his numerous victories, but also with private escapades and financial problems. The documentary Boris Becker: The rise and fall of a legend airs August 4th on streaming service Paramount+.

