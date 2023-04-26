Remove lichen on paving stones: effective means

It is inevitable that mosses and lichens will develop on your pavement over the course of time. With the right tools, you can not only remove the plaque, but also prevent stubborn lichen with regular care. In today’s article we will explain whether stone lichen is harmful and how you can remove white lichen on paving stones in an environmentally friendly way.

Lichens on pavement – What is this about?

Surely you have seen such lichen bodies on trees before and as we have already explained they are not harmful to the plants. They also appear on roof tiles, walls or other similar surfaces over time. Many people don’t feel disturbed by the sight, because this natural patina on stones creates an authentic look, especially in vintage gardens with a rustic touch.

Nevertheless, in some cases it is advisable to remove lichen from paving stones. There is a risk of slipping on paths or stairs in damp weather, because the lichen can then become quite slippery, especially if several have already settled in one area (the faster you remove them, the easier it will be). Another thing you should know is that the bodies of the lichen secrete an acid that over time will corrode and break down the underlying material. It starts with simple cracks. In order to avoid this, lichen removal makes sense.

Remove lichen from paving stones without chemicals

Home remedies are perfect for gently cleaning any surface. Not every remedy is suitable for every material, but since most paving stones are made of concrete, you will probably be lucky with the ease of maintenance. Here’s how to clean your stony ones without using harmful commercially available lichen removers:

Remove small lichen bodies with a simple brush and without a high-pressure cleaner

Depending on how stubborn the lichen is (the older it is, the more resistant it is), you can use a brush with hard bristles or a wire brush. It also depends on the sensitivity of the material on which the lichen has formed. With the help of plenty of water, which should soften the ringworm and naturally wash it away, and vigorous, scrubbing movements, the ringworm should be gone fairly quickly.

The high-pressure cleaner for less effort

Scrubbing with the brush can take quite a bit of force, which isn’t a problem for individual specimens, but it is for larger areas. So if you have the possibility to use a pressure washer and if the material is suitable for this (not with soft stones), we recommend this step. How to do this correctly:

Start at a low level or initially stand further away for a lower pressure. If the cleaner can work with warm water, this function is recommended for faster success.

Always clean at an angle from the side and not directly on top of the braid, as this will only push it more firmly onto the surface.

If the braid doesn’t come off right away, you can try the next level up, or move a step or two closer and try a higher pressure.

The weed burner against stone lichen

You can also clean paving stones with the weed burner. This brings a good advantage compared to the high-pressure cleaner. Namely, you can use it to remove the lichens on paving stones for a longer period of time, so they don’t come back so quickly because the spores are destroyed in the process. You simply burn them off and sweep away any loose residue.

Remove lichen from paving stones with home remedies

There are some household items that, while said to be effective when trying to clean concrete pavers, can have a negative impact on the environment when used outside. These include vinegar and baking soda, although the former is banned entirely for use between joints. They get into the groundwater and also damage surrounding plants, which is why it is better to avoid them. Instead, you can try hot water and a brush if plain water wasn’t effective enough.

Removing lichen with cola is also very controversial, both in terms of environmental friendliness and effectiveness. If you want to clean paths, stairs and patios without chemicals, it is best to stick to a brush, high-pressure cleaner or weed burner.

How to prevent a large spread

You can probably guess it already: It’s quite simple by always removing lichens on paving stones as soon as you spot new ones. Individual, small structures do not yet pose a problem (in terms of the risk of slipping or acid secretion). However, it will not take too long for them to enlarge or spread. So it’s worth staying tuned. All you then need is plenty of water and a stiff brush, as explained above.