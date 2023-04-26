Two Chavista leaders were denounced in the Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Carabobo for confiscations and looting of farms

José Ávila and Toshira Sánchez were denounced in the Carabobo Superior Prosecutor’s Office accused of using political influence to take control of farms and land in the entity. The complaint was filed on January 9, 2023 before the Public Ministry.

“They boast of being public officials and of being protected by high-ranking personalities of the national government to carry out arbitrary acts against private property, harming not only entrepreneurs and businessmen of good will,” revealed a source linked to the case that has sparked controversy in the political leadership of the Carabobo state.

“The authorities must take action on the matter and not only order the evictions of the seized farms, but also initiate an immediate investigation against these people,” they added.

Carabobo state farms

Toshira Sánchez is the one who directs the operations. She is regional director of National Institute of Integral Agricultural Health (Insai), a State body that is in charge of ensuring that the legislation on animal and phytosanitary defenses is complied with, preventing the introduction and spread of diseases and pests that would threaten the sustainability and agri-food sovereignty in the country. But it is also an entity in charge of projecting itself to help achieve sustainable agriculture, with broad incorporation and participation of all sectors of the field and the right to enjoy a healthy, safe and ecologically balanced environment.

It is evident that in the case of the appropriations of productive farms, the Insai has confused its objectives since the actions it takes have nothing to do with pests or a healthy environment, nor an ecologically balanced environment.

The Insai, in the hands of Sánchez, is dedicated to stealing cattle and confiscating farms for political reasons, said those affected on condition of anonymity.

