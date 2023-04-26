Home » From disqualified to Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla.
News

From disqualified to Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla.

by admin
From disqualified to Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla.

Assuming the position of Finance and Public Credit, Bonilla leaves his position as President of Findeter

After President Gustavo Petro requested the resignation of the entire cabinet last night, economist Ricardo Bonilla, who currently served as Findeter’s president, will now serve as the country’s Minister of Finance and Public Credit.

His name was mentioned during the 2022 electoral campaign for that position, but proceedings against him by the Comptroller’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office disqualified him. This is how the Attorney General’s Office had disqualified him from holding public office until 2026, due to the alleged embezzlement that he left in the country’s capital when he served as Secretary of the Treasury during the Petro mayor’s office.

Today, Tuesday, the market was attentive to the political decisions and the announcements from the Casa de Nariño, which could be reflected in the dollar exchange rate that closed at $4,552.64 on average, with an increase of $66 against the TRM. which for today was at $4,486.6.

According to Credicorp Capital’s chief economist, Daniel Velandia, Bonilla has actively participated in numerous economic discussions in the country. In general, it could be argued that the market believes that Bonilla does not take an extreme position with respect to his ideas.

See also  Death Franceschi: mother, 11 years passed, organs where are they?

It may interest you: These are the new ministers of Petro

In fact, from the market discussions with him and his economic team during the campaign that we at Credicorp Capital had the opportunity to participate in, it was clear that his views were well founded. That said, it goes without saying that his opening remarks on the most sensitive economic issues will be crucial in building market confidence, even more so considering that Bonilla does not enjoy the same level of international recognition from foreign investors.

Undoubtedly, they will be very attentive to the statements of the new Finance Minister, after former Minister Ocampo had just carried out a round with the risk rating agencies, according to Velandia’s analysis.

Ricardo Bonilla replaces José Antonio Ocampo in the Treasury portfolio, who had taken office last August, getting Congress to approve a tax reform at the 2022 auction.

You may also like

How long? – Mashriq TV

Professional accordion players open the bellows to the...

Montana legislature bans trans MPs

Venezuela qualifies again for a U-17 World Cup...

Find out who are the new ministers of...

Subjects wanted for knee pain study | TUCcurrent

Corpoelec workers without supplies to respond to power...

One more hole, what difference does it make?

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities...

Two Chavista leaders were denounced in the Superior...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy