Representative nationwide survey by the Forsa Institute / time wasters colds: So …

Around 2,187 days or 312 weeks or 6 years – that is the time, extrapolated over a human life, in which people in Germany suffer from colds on average.* Given this impressive balance, it is not surprising that these illnesses, which are mainly caused by viruses, keep coming back thwart important private plans. This is confirmed by a representative nationwide survey by the Forsa Institute on behalf of algovir.

A cold never comes in handy. But there are moments in life when it is even more inappropriate than usual: be it your beloved grandma’s eightieth birthday, your little brother’s wedding, a weekend trip with old friends. You simply don’t want to miss such experiences, which are usually planned well in advance, or you don’t want to enjoy them to the full without any worries. But cold viruses don’t take this into account: 83% of Germans have had their health so impaired by a cold that they were unable to enjoy or even missed events in their private life that were important to them. This was the result of a current representative nationwide survey by the Forsa Institute. 28% of the 1,032 respondents said that this happened to them from time to time or even often.

Colds have a detrimental effect on the quality of life

Frequent sneezing, a runny or stuffy nose, a sore throat, a heavy head, a general feeling of fatigue – these are all typical of a cold. Regardless of whether the illness torpedoes long-held plans or strikes in normal everyday life, the symptoms associated with it can represent a burden that should not be underestimated. The Forsa survey also confirms this: 39% of those surveyed generally find their quality of life to be very severe or severely restricted during a cold. Almost 80% of those surveyed said they had had a cold in the last twelve months. More than a quarter suffered from a cold for at least eleven days, and 16% suffered from a cold for at least 16 days.

Fewer cold days, more beautiful moments

Contact with cold viruses is almost impossible to avoid – unless you live as a hermit on a remote island. However, there are a few things you can do to avoid catching every cold or to proactively prevent flu-like infections before they even occur. What is important here is, among other things, sufficient sleep and a healthy diet. Proper hygiene in the form of regular and thorough hand washing or disinfecting is also important for cold prevention. At least 61% of those surveyed by Forsa stated that they already take this measure to heart in everyday life to prevent a cold. The main entry point for many pathogens is the nose. Especially in the days before an event that is very close to your heart, it can make sense to use a special nasal spray to ward off cold viruses (e.g. algovir cold spray from the pharmacy). By forming a physical barrier on the nasal mucosa, the cold viruses are prevented from further penetrating the organism. This prevents infection of healthy mucous membrane cells.

About the Forsa cold survey

The representative survey was carried out nationwide from September 6th to 11th, 2023 by the Forsa Society for Social Research and Statistical Analyzes mbH on behalf of algovir. A total of 1,032 German citizens aged 18 and over, selected using a systematic random procedure, were surveyed via an online panel. The survey asked about the frequency of colds, their impact on quality of life and measures that respondents take to prevent colds.

About algovir

The algovir cold spray contains the natural active ingredient carragelose (iota carrageenan), which is obtained from red algae and forms a protective film on the nasal mucosa. As soon as cold viruses encounter this film in the nose, they are enveloped by the Carragelose. This means they can no longer penetrate the mucous membrane cells in order to multiply there. Algovir can protect against a cold and, even if the first signs of a cold already exist, prevent the cold from breaking out completely, relieve symptoms and shorten the duration of the cold [1]. algovir does not cause any habituation effect and is also suitable for children aged 1 year and over as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women.

literature

