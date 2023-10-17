The best-selling Bluetooth speaker on sale on Amazon

The Anker Soundcore 2 is one of the best-selling Bluetooth speakers on Amazon. PR/Business Insider

Bluetooth speakers don’t have to cost a lot of money. One of the best-selling models on Amazon costs just 41.99 euros*. It is currently available on offer for just 29.99 euros.

We’re talking about the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker*, which has more than 85,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and is consistently in the top ten best-selling Bluetooth speakers.

Why do Amazon users love the speaker so much? We analyzed the reviews for you and tested the speaker ourselves.

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

If you don’t have one yet, you probably want one: Bluetooth speakers. Preferably wearable, stylish and affordable. The last point in particular is often a deal breaker because the parts can easily cost 100.00 euros or more. If this has stopped you from buying a Bluetooth speaker so far, you (unlike more than 85,000 convinced Amazon customers) have not yet discovered the Soundcore 2 from Anker.

This is the best-selling portable speaker on Amazon and one of the top 100 best-selling electronic products (as of October 2023)*. It is almost always among the top ten loudspeaker bestsellers. At a price of only 41.99 euros, it is also quite affordable. And now it’s even cheaper – the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is currently on offer for just 39.99 euros*. The discount of 2.00 euros has already been deposited. If you also tick the coupon box, an additional 25 percent (equivalent to 10.00 euros) will be deducted when you pay at the checkout. The total savings: 29 percent compared to the recommended retail price (RRP).

Read too

According to Stiftung Warentest: These are the best Bluetooth speakers in 2023

What can the Soundcore Bluetooth speaker from Anker do?

The fact that the speaker sells so well is not just due to its affordable price*. It also looks fabulous (it’s available in black, red and blue), is incredibly light (it weighs only 360 grams, about the same as a large pack of gummy bears) and is therefore extremely portable. The fact that it is dust, rain and snowproof helps. But what’s more important is that it maintains a stable Bluetooth connection to your devices up to a distance of 20 meters. The speaker also has a really powerful bass and excellent sound quality with 12W stereo sound.

And what do Amazon users say about the best-selling speaker?

Amazon customers are thrilled about this. In total, the Anker Bluetooth speaker has been rated more than 110,000 times, more than 85,000 of which were rated five stars*. The average rating is 4.6 stars. What do buyers like so much about the budget Bluetooth speaker?

Of course, the Soundcore’s excellent price-performance ratio is particularly praised. In addition, the high-quality workmanship is positive and the sound quality also satisfies users. But what users are most impressed by is the battery life and the easy operation of the Bluetooth speaker. Amazon customer Justme summarizes: “A great little box that pleases with good sound and workmanship. The battery life is great at 20 hours. It doesn’t need to hide from other well-known manufacturers, who usually cost twice or three times as much. A clear purchase recommendation for this box!”

Read too

Apple HomePod Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot – which smart speaker does Stiftung Warentest recommend?

We tested the Soundcore 2 from Anker – can we recommend the Bluetooth speaker?

So much in advance: The reviews don’t promise too much. We also bought and tested the Bluetooth speaker Soundcore 2 from Anker. The operation and setup are very easy. It can be easily connected to laptops, smartphones and tablets and offers crystal clear sound. A reader pointed out to us that the speaker sounds bassy and doesn’t have clear highs. Our everyday test did not confirm this. However, it should be noted that the sound of the 42.00 euro speaker probably cannot keep up with premium models. But for its low price, its sound is more than satisfactory. The volume is also decent and the battery (the speaker comes fully charged) has not yet disappointed. The only drawback we noticed: The Anker Soundcore 2’s casing is susceptible to fingerprints and smudges, which can, however, be easily removed with a damp cloth. Since we have nothing else to complain about, we can more than recommend the affordable Bluetooth speaker*.

Update in October 2023: Content and offer checked and updated

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Facebook

X

