Home Health Respiratory virus alert: Circulation is high. What to do according to the ECDC
Health

Respiratory virus alert: Circulation is high. What to do according to the ECDC

by admin
Respiratory virus alert: Circulation is high. What to do according to the ECDC

Too many viruses in circulation, attention is still needed. This is essentially the message that the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) sends through its latest report, with respect to a situation it considers delicate. In particular, the ECDC recommends that “healthcare facilities maintain and strengthen infection prevention and control measures, due to the high transmission in the community and the simultaneous circulation of respiratory viruses such as SarsCoV2, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other”.

See also  Colorectal cancer: in 12 patients it disappears completely thanks to ablative immunotherapy

You may also like

Antonio and the rare disease (discovered by chance)...

Does pasta make you fat?, the nutritionist’s answers

Earthquake between Turkey and Syria, over 11,700 dead....

Long Covid, here’s what halves the risk of...

Multiple sclerosis, found a marker capable of predicting...

Covid, if many months pass between illness and...

Earthquake between Turkey and Syria, over 11,700 dead....

Milleproroghe: stop doctors’ pensions at 72 – Last...

who to contact when Alzheimer’s is suspected –...

Goodbye sweat and bad smells, the miracle comes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy