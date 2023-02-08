Too many viruses in circulation, attention is still needed. This is essentially the message that the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) sends through its latest report, with respect to a situation it considers delicate. In particular, the ECDC recommends that “healthcare facilities maintain and strengthen infection prevention and control measures, due to the high transmission in the community and the simultaneous circulation of respiratory viruses such as SarsCoV2, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other”.