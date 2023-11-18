Rethinking Calcium Sources: Beyond Dairy Products for Strong Bones

Strengthen your bones with what you eat: are we sure that only dairy products give us the right amount of calcium? The in-depth analysis

Take care of ours diet it is one of the most important actions to do to ensure the salute of our physique. Our well-being depends precisely on what we eat, combined with good physical activity, which also helps us lose weight. For example, bones, the main support of our body, can be strengthened and therefore supported through what we bring to the table.

There are, in fact, some foods that contribute more than others to strengthen the skeleton keeping away the possibility of the manifestation of the osteoporosis, a pathology that makes bones fragile and which mainly affects women. It is well known that they are the dairy products to provide great sources of calcium to support the skeleton, but are we sure that’s all it’s worth?

Football and nutrition: what to know

Those who don’t eat dairy products are aware that they have a high possibility of contracting osteoporosis, a similarity that arises from Western eating habits. But is there no other way to give the body the amount of calcium it needs? Just look at what’s happening on the Japanese island of Okinawa the place par excellence for centenarians who do not consume milk and cheese at all, but other foods rich in calcium such as fish, vegetables and soy and cases of osteoporosis are very rare.

This leads us to understand how we should in the West question someone habits in this case linked to calcium, with the awareness that this mineral can be taken and assimilated correctly, and in a targeted manner, through a variety of foods which can be eaten in addition to or even as an alternative to dairy products.

Strengthen your bones with these foods

You can draw on the natural world to bring foods to the table that help make bones strong. One of them is the black cabbage: 200 grams are enough to take in 400 milligrams of calcium, a greater quantity than that provided by a glass of milk. No less I am there rocket the turnip greens i broccoli i cauliflowers.

I ssesame seeds, unlike all dried fruit and oil seeds which have a lot of calcium but which is not absorbed, guarantees the quantity present in a ricotta. The tofu which is usually associated with vegan nutrition, is a true concentrate of this mineral as is soy.

Dried dates and figs they are also another good source that should not be overlooked. Finally, the buyer not sardine which are always named for their high concentration of omega-3, but are also excellent sources of calcium.

