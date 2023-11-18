working on supercomputing, digital, artificial intelligence — Emilia-Romagna Region

Artificial intelligence, supercomputing, the new frontiers of aerospace and those of life sciences.

The Emilia-Romagna Data Valley meet the Tsukuba Science Cityin the Prefecture of Ibaraki, and opens a channel of collaboration that looks at possible joint projects with a reality of excellence on a global level. A structure that brings together 29 research and training institutions Japaneseamong which the University of Tsukubainternational reference center for research onartificial intelligence, e the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (IAXA).

A new stage of institutional mission of the Regionrunning until November 18 between Tokyo, Ibaraki and Osaka.

Also present at the meeting were the regional councilors for economic development, Vincenzo Collaand Agriculture, Alessio Mammi. The Universities of Bologna, Modena and Reggio Emilia, Parma and Ferrara, i Cluster Mech, Agrifood, Health, Greentech. Con Cineca and Ifab – the international Big Data, artificial intelligence and human development Foundation promoted by the Region -, the “Dino Amadori” Institute of Romagna for the study of tumors of Meldola (FC) e the Irccs Policlinico Sant’Orsola from Bologna.

Big data and digitalso, robotics, new technologies applied to care, health and welfare – with a focus on the active aging of the population – e aerospace were some of the topics at the center of the discussion with the University of Tsukuba, already the destination of a Region mission in 2019.

The possibilities for exchanges and investments in research and high-tech sectors were also addressed in the meeting held on president Bonaccini he had with the governor of Ibaraki, Kazuhiko Oigawa. A relationship, that between the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Ibaraki Prefecture, is now consolidated, starting from a “verbal of friendship” signed in 1986 and numerous exchanges of visits and delegations. Bonaccini particularly thanked Oigawa for the donation in favor of the populations affected by theMay flood: “A further sign of closeness between our communities, in the name of collaboration and solidarity,” said the president.

Aerospace: after Houston, the Japanese Space Agency

The aerospace sector with its important applications in sectors such as agriculture, the environment, the weather, the study of new materials, health, food and pharmaceuticalswas at the center of the visit to Japan Aerospace Exploration Agencya company of absolute excellence on a global level, with consolidated relationships with the American company NASA and with theEuropean Space Agency (ESA). Receiving the regional delegation was the vice president of Jaxa, Yasuo Ishii.

A commitment on the part of the Region which also translated into a tender from 5 million euros in support of the aerospace supply chain. After the visit of a regional delegation to Houston, Texas last March, which was followed in September by the letter of intent signed between the Region and Axiom Space.

The meeting with Mitsubishi and the National Agricolture and Food Research Organization

Research, innovation, attractiveness were the themes addressed during the meeting whichcouncilor Colla had in Tokyo with Yuko Nakahiraexecutive vice president of Mitsubishi Chemical Groupwhich recently acquired 100% of CPC company of Modena, with prospects for investment and expansion of carbon fiber production lines and a research center also for the recycling and reuse of materials. A leading reality is that of CPC Modena, also the beneficiary of a funding from the Region of 1.5 million of euros through the law for the promotion and attraction of investments, for a project in the automotive and new materials sector.

Still research in the foreground, but this time in the agricultural field, with the visit ofcouncilor Mammi at the National Agricolture and Food Research Organization (Naro). A discussion that focused above all on the prospects for collaboration in the sectors of animal welfare, antibiotic resistance, epizootics (in veterinary medicine the spread of an infectious disease to a large number of animals of the same or different species) e of cereal fermentation.