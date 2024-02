Martin Espernberger can compete at the Olympic Games in Paris next year. The Upper Austrian stayed under the A limit in the 200 meter dolphin in the preliminary heat of the Tennessee Invitational swimming meet in the USA in 1:55.01 minutes on Friday. Previously, two OSV colleagues, Simon Bucher (100 m dolphin) and Felix Auböck (200 m freestyle, 400m freestyle), had already qualified for the major event.

