Government invests more than half a million dollars in El Salvador airport renovation

Government invests more than half a million dollars in El Salvador airport renovation
Abr 24, 2023, 11:33 am

The Government of the President, Nayib Bukele, announced an investment of more than half a million dollars in X-ray equipment and forklifts for the Air Cargo Terminal. This investment is being made by the strategic partners of ADIMEX El Salvador. The president of CEPA, Federico Anliker, highlighted the tangible benefits of the Public Private Association of the Air Cargo Terminal.

This investment in the Air Cargo Terminal is a sign of the commitment of the Government of El Salvador with the economic development of the country and the improvement of the infrastructure for the transport of air cargo. In addition, the collaboration with strategic partners such as ADIMEX El Salvador demonstrates the importance of the Public Private Association in the development of infrastructure projects in the country.



