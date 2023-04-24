the most populous country in the world

The recent report published by the UN confirmed that India surpassed China in the ranking of the most populous countries in the world.

By: Angelica Andrade

Through the report that gives an account of the demographic indicators, socialized by the United Nations Population Fund, UN, it was identified that the Asian country will reach 1,428.6 million people in 2023, unlike the 1,425.7 that it will achieve the neighbor located to the north.

In this context, it is estimated that the Indian community will increase by 2.9 million to that of China, becoming the nation with the largest population in the world, with a data of 1,428.6 million inhabitants, according to the report. of the Population Fund of the United Nations Organization, UNFPA, for its acronym in English.

For its part, the center of the World Population Review, the independent organization whose purpose is to interpret and analyze the state of the world population, through the reports published by the United Nations, forecasts projections of population growth and points out that, to date , India rose to the top of 1,426 million inhabitants, with a difference of approximately 400,000 more people than China.

Said international organization predicted at the beginning that the increase in the figure could happen at the beginning of May, however, the lack of a population registry in India since 2011 hinders studying the precision of the projections, affecting the professionals in charge to establish a more exact date on the officialization of India’s position in the ranking.

On the other hand, the Indian-born sociologist S.K. Chaudhury told the news agency EFE that your country will surpass China at a certain time this year, as suggested by the United Nations Organization, UN.