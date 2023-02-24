In the midst of the announcement that gave free rein to the concert tour that the group will give RBD, fans get ready to listen to the new hit of the singers called SHEA that it would be a new version of the song “I have always been here”, with the leading role of Dulce María.

Anahí, Dulce María, Maite, Christian and Christopher They are preparing the new song that recalls the nostalgia of the generations that grew up watching the popular soap opera with which the dramas in the middle of a student environment were the stories that marked them.

After selling out more than 46 shows on their stadium and arena tour, the biggest Latin pop group of all time, RBD, will be releasing new music after more than a decade.

It should be remembered that the RBD phenomenon has already sold its three dates in Colombia, who will perform in the city of Medellín after receiving all the praise from compatriots to perform in the country.

RBD confirms third date in Medellín:

In recent weeks, RBD fans received good news after the iconic band announced that after so many years apart they had decided to return to the stage with a tour in which they will revive their greatest hits.

However, the day the dates were announced, a wave of disappointment engulfed Colombian fans who realized that their country was not included in this exclusive list that quickly through social networks asked the singers and actors to open new spaces. on his tour.