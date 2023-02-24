“Surely there will be negotiations” and “we hope there can be a peace summit” in which “as many partners as possible will participate”. Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a press conference, adding that today “there is more interest in achieving peace as we want it. We have the international community on our side”, he underlined. “We have done our part, but Russia has only taken aggressive actions,” he stressed, however. We have all the conditions for this to happen,” said the president. Ukraine’s victory is ‘inevitable’ if Westerners ‘keep their word’ stressed in Kiev. “If we stick together as a fist, if all partners stick together, we have what it takes to make it through, to come out on top this year,” she added. The worst moment in this war year was “Bucha, what I saw in Bucha” the Ukrainian president said. “When I saw Bucha after the liberation I thought the devil walked the earth”, added the visibly moved Ukrainian leader

“China has started talking about Ukraine and that’s not a bad sign. But we need to understand, after the words, what steps will follow”. Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference in Kiev, answering a question about Beijing’s peace plan. “The plan includes respect for territorial integrity, even if not Ukraine is explicitly mentioned, and this coincides with our interests. As well as questions of security and respect for international law. We have to work on it together with China,” he added. From the Chinese proposal “At the moment I see only a sign of good will. We have presented the peace plan and I hope that China is on the side of peace. I want to believe that China doesn’t give weapons to Russia, this is very important, very important for us.”.

Appeal to Russia: “Respect our right to live on our land, leave our territory, stop bombing us.” This is the appeal launched by the Ukrainian president Zelensky directly to Russia during the press conference he is holding in Kiev on the anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict.

Long day today, on the first anniversary of the war for Ukrainian President Zelensky who gave a speech in Kiev’s Hagia Sophia this morningand asked for a minute of silence to commemorate “the heroes”. Then he participated in the virtual meeting with the G7 and then held a press conference. Today, among other things, the Polish prime minister, Tadeusz Morawiecki, is visiting Kiev.

The commemoration

During the minute of silence, the seconds were marked by the sound of drums. Those present then shouted the slogan “glory to Ukraine”. Zelensky, wearing a camouflage jacket, thanked the Ukrainian army, intelligence services, security forces, police for their daily sacrifice. “Glory to you and all who help every day, fighting and saving lives, Glory to our heroes! Glory to Ukraine!”, he concluded. Zelensky presented medals and honors to the soldiers during the ceremony and to the families of the soldiers who died at the front. Memorial ceremonies will be held in other parts of the country. In the early hours of the morning, Kiev bells rang to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The war in the field

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Russian invasion, let it be known that Kiev is “preparing a counteroffensive”. “We will strike harder and from greater distances, in the air, on land, at sea and in cyberspace. There will be our counter-offensive. We are working hard to prepare,” wrote Minister Oleksy Reznikov on Facebook.

Zelensky’s speech

“On February 24, 2022, millions of us made a choice: not a white flag but a blue and yellow one. Don’t flee, but face. Resisting and fighting. It has been a year of pain, tears, faith and unity. And during this year we remained invincible. And we know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of his country. Zelensky accompanied his message with a video, mounted, of images of this war year.

In a speech broadcast on social media, the Ukrainian president said that “Ukraine inspired and united the world“. And that “it won’t stop until the killers are brought to justice.”The world has seen what Ukraine is capable of. They are the new heroes. The defenders of Kiev, the defenders of Azovstal. Enterprises made by entire cities. Karkhiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Mykholaiv, Gostomel, Volnovalka, Bucha, Irpin, Okhtyrka – heroic cities. The capitals of invincibility,” he added. “A year ago, on this very day, from this very place, around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a short statement. It only lasted 67 seconds. It contained the two most important things, then and now. That Russia has started a full-scale war against us. And that we are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine!”. “That’s how it started on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our modern history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since.”

The position of the European Union

“Since the beginning of the war, Putin has failed in his goal of dividing the EU. Instead of wiping Ukraine off the map, he has faced an opposition that is stronger than ever. Ukraine has stood as a witness to the strength of those who opposes for freedom. Ukraine will prevail because the EU will be by its side and our support will continue”. The president of the EU Commission said so Ursula von der Leyen speaking Estonian. “Ukraine has already chosen Europe, she has already chosen the unity of our values. In these dark times the hearts of Ukrainians are warmed by the hope that they can join Europe,” stressed von der Leyen. “We stand firmly with Ukraine, determined as always: to support Ukraine financially, economically and militarily. Our member states are delivering military equipment. And we will use joint procurement to deliver urgent military supplies to Ukraine, such as , the 155 mm ammunition. We are working with our defense industry on production of this ammunition and other equipment needed by the Ukrainian forces”. “We stand firmly with Ukraine, determined as always: to support Ukraine financially, economically and militarily. Our member states are delivering military equipment. And we will use joint procurement to deliver urgent military supplies to Ukraine, such as , the 155 mm ammunition. We are working with our defense industry on production of this ammunition and other equipment needed by the Ukrainian forces”.

“Today is a dark anniversary. For Ukraine. For Europe. And for the world. For one year Russia waged war on Ukraine. And for one year Ukraine fought back with courage. A free Ukraine and independent is a free and independent Europe. Ukraine will prevail”. This is what the president of the EU Council declares Charles Michel.

Macron to the Ukrainians: “France is by your side”

“Ukrainians, France stays by your side. To solidarity, victory and peace”: French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a tweet, one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Among the many demonstrations of solidarity from France to the country hit by the war of Vladimir Putin, the Eiffel Tower – the symbolic monument of Paris – is lit up in these days with the colors of Ukraine.

A minute’s silence in the UK

The United Kingdom has just commemorated the first anniversary of the start of the Russian war in Ukraine with a minute of national silence observed throughout the country, starting with the headquarters of the various British institutions. The prime minister kicked off the initiative Rishi Sunak from Downing Street, where the Kiev ambassador in London and Ukrainian military units trained on the island were invited for the occasion. The door at number 10 is adorned with a wreath of flowers, in memory of the fallen.

Virtual summit with Biden and the G7 leader

On the occasion of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House reports in a statement, US President Joe Biden will have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders and the Ukrainian president at 3pm Italian time. Biden and the other G7 leaders will reaffirm their commitment to “continue to coordinate efforts to support Ukraine and make Russia pay the costs of this war”, reports the White House.

Aid for 2 billion from the USA

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that Washington will deliver another tranche of military aid to Ukraine amounting to 2 billion dollars. Sullivan did not provide details about these new deliveries. The senior official, who accompanied Joe Biden on a surprise visit to Kiev this week, added that the US administration is constantly wondering how to “give Ukraine the tools it needs to win”.