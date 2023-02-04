Home News ANIMAL celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new album
ANIMAL celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new album

ANIMAL celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new album

Celebrating three decades of trajectory, A.N.I.M.A.L -one of the most iconic bands of rock in Spanish-, releases his new album ‘Extreme intimate – 30 years’, which has fourteen of his classics in completely new versions, recorded in collaboration with colleagues from all over Latin America.

The big guests are: Juanes, Henry Bunbury, Draco Rosa, Lali, The Authentic Decadent, Andrew Calamaro, Chizzo Napoli (La Renga), Abel Pintos, Leon Gieco, Ca7riel, Neo Pistea, Alexander Lerner, Grab Catherine, Lula Bertoldi (Eruca Sativa), Ruben Albarran (Cafe Tacvba), Alex Lora (The Tri), Rock Pachukote (Damn Neighborhood), Santiago Cruz, Lucybell and Matamba y Alexander Taranto.

“Intimo Extremo is about that, reversing 15 historical songs in that format: that it be as intimate and versatile as possible, with the most surprising things that ANIMAL never lost and always had; and, at the same time, the most extreme of the band, which is that heaviness that always characterized us. On this album we managed to merge both things”. he commented to KienyKe.fm Andrés Giménez, vocalist and composer of the group.

Listen to the interview with Andrés Giménez:

