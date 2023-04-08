People with type 2 diabetes face an elevated risk of cardiovascular and kidney disease, resulting in impaired quality of life and shortened life expectancy. In light of growing recognition of these risks and the failure of intensive glycemic control to provide substantial risk reduction, regulatory agencies and researchers have increasingly moved away from a glucose-focused paradigm.

The aim of this review published in “BMJ” is to compare the benefits and risks of drug treatments for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Recently, two new agents have become available for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes: finerenone, a nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, and tirzepatide, a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist. .

The review compares the use of SGLT-2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists in reducing cardiovascular and renal adverse outcomes and death, adding information on finerenone and tirzepatide. These findings highlight the need for ongoing evaluation of scientific progress to introduce state-of-the-art updates to clinical practice guidelines for people with type 2 diabetes.

Download and read the full text of the article:

Benefits and harms of drug treatment for type 2 diabetes: systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

BMJ 2023; 381 doi: (Published 06 April 2023)