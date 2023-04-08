Home World Yellen: «Bank crisis behind us, the US economy will continue to grow»
World

Yellen: «Bank crisis behind us, the US economy will continue to grow»

by admin
Yellen: «Bank crisis behind us, the US economy will continue to grow»

There will be no recession in the immediate future of the American economy, because growth will continue despite the banking crisis which now seems to be behind us. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen instills optimism in the prospects of the world‘s leading economy and tries to dispel the fears of those who expect long and heavy consequences from the failures of Silicon Valley bank and Signature Bank. “I continue to expect the US economy to grow, the job market to remain robust, and inflation to come down,” Yellen said in an interview.

To many observers it sounded like a response to the prediction made a few days ago by the CEO of JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, according to which the banking crisis “is not over and, even if it is behind us, it will have repercussions for years”. But Yellen also reassures on that front: “Our banking system is solid and resilient, with strong capital and liquidity”, and in any case the institutions “are prepared to use all the tools necessary for institutions of any size”, he reiterated.

The picture, however, is not yet clear enough to claim victory. If it is true that calm has returned to the markets in recent weeks and investors have begun to trust the banking sector again, the incoming economic data does not give too many certainties. The labor market in the US in March slowed down for the second consecutive month but not enough, according to analysts, to convince the Federal Reserve to stop the path of rate hikes as early as the next meeting in May.

See also  Will there be a war between the United States and China?Milley: The CCP lacks experience and Taiwan is difficult to capture | US military | Xi Jinping | Invasion of Taiwan

After the 25 basis point increase decided in March, which brought the cost of money to its highest level since 2007, the Fed could therefore continue along the same path, tightening credit conditions even further for households and businesses. However, the squeeze, combined with the difficulties of the banks which will limit loans to protect themselves, could risk compromising the delicate balance that keeps growth alive during the rate hike phase.

Find out more

The recession is therefore not a completely unfounded scenario because the climate remains extremely uncertain: according to a study by Unimpresa, for example, if the financial crisis in the USA continued, it would turn into a three-year recession for both the Eurozone and the the United States, with the latter paying the heaviest bill (-0.6% against -0.3% in the euro area).

You may also like

Three rockets fired from Syria towards Israel

Water polo, Telimar surrenders to the champions of...

Assault on the nuclear power plant: so in...

Fixed NBA game Dallas deliberately lost to Chicago...

Željezničar – Tuzla siti 0:1 | Sport

Syria: Many still without help in Aleppo –...

building surrounded, the man hands himself over to...

Napoli returns to victory, mockery of Inter. Milan...

Krunoslav Rendulić praises Nemanj Bilbi | Sport

Darko Lazić left the hospital Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy