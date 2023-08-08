Revolution in cancer diagnosis: AI predicts the origin of tumors for targeted treatments

Home Sciences

Predicting the origin of tumors with AI: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute innovation to improve therapies in complex patients

An innovative technology, based on artificial intelligence, could identify where a tumor originated from. This is exactly what researchers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are trying to accomplish with their AI tool called OncoNPC. Cancer, we well know, is a complex disease, and its primary origin can often be difficult to pinpoint. In about 3 to 5 percent of cancer cases, doctors cannot determine where in the body the cancer started. This can lead to significant challenges in choosing treatments, as many drugs are specific for a certain type of cancer. Here’s where it comes into play OncoNPC. This tool is based on gene sequencing data from cancers and uses artificial intelligence to predict where a cancer might originate from. The goal is to help clinicians make more informed decisions when traditional diagnoses aren’t enough. Currently, this type of diagnosis may leave few treatment options. But with the help of OncoNPC, doctors may be able to choose treatments that could improve patient survival. Dr. Alexander Gusev of Dana-Farber explains that OncoNPC could be a “push” in the right direction.

But how does OncoNPC work?

The researchers trained an artificial intelligence model using the genetic and clinical data of thousands of patients with known cancers. This model was designed to be transparent and understandable, allowing clinicians to trust the predictions it provides. The results were amazing. OncoNPC has been shown to accurately predict the origin of many types of cancers, including metastatic ones. The model made correct predictions in more than 40% of cases. While it’s still under study and hasn’t been tested in a clinical setting, the idea of ​​using AI to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment is an exciting prospect.

