Rezza, the 5 days of isolation remain for the positives – Food

news-txt”>

Even after the end of the international state of emergency decided by the WHO, the rule requiring 5-day isolation for those who test positive for Covid remains in force. This is explained by the director of programming of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, who ends his assignment in the department on 6 May. There is therefore no automatism but the issue could be taken into consideration even if it does not seem to be on the table at the moment.

The circular that had regulated the isolation had been issued on December 31, 2022, those who become infected with the Covid virus are required to stay at home for 5 days. The deed does not mention an expiry date for the measure.

For cases that have always been asymptomatic and for those who have not shown symptoms for at least 2 days, isolation may end 5 days after the first positive test or the appearance of symptoms, regardless of whether the antigen or molecular test is performed. For cases that have always been asymptomatic, isolation may end even before 5 days if an antigen or molecular test carried out at a health facility/pharmacy is negative.