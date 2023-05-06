Official of the Football Association: Small-scale chaos in the order of the stands in the Dalian Division will be warned and punished_Competition_Chengdu Team_Chinese Football Association

Original title: Official of the Football Association: Small-scale chaos in the order of the stands in the Dalian Division will be warned and punished

Beijing time on May 6th, the Chinese Football Association issued an announcement today, warning and punishing the Dalian Division.

Previously, according to the complaint from the Chengdu club: in the third round of the Chinese Super League, after the Dalian team played against Chengdu Rongcheng at home, the players of the Chengdu Rongcheng team were thrown objects and abused for no reason when they left the field. Racism; Chengdu Rongcheng Fan Expeditionary Army was surrounded when they left the field, and they were unable to leave the field for a long time. After leaving the field, individual Chengdu fans were besieged by some extreme fans in the local area, and even drove them away. The local public security organs have accepted the case and launched investigation.

Regarding the chaos in the Dalian Division: The Chinese Football Association issued an announcement today stating:

Regarding the decision on punishment for violations of regulations and disciplines in the Dalian Division

On April 26, 2023, in the 22nd match of the third round of the Chinese Football Association Super League, the match between Dalian Professional Football Club and Chengdu Rongcheng Football Club was held at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium.

According to the game supervision report, video, description of the situation of the parties and the hearing, after the game, when the players left the field, there was a small amount of confusion in the order of the stands.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association made the following punishments in accordance with the provisions of Article 89 of the “Disciplinary Guidelines of the Chinese Football Association”:

Warn the Dalian Division of the Chinese Super League (the home of the Dalian Professional Football Club).

This penalty decision will take effect immediately from the date of publication.

The Chinese Football Association will, in accordance with the provisions of the "Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines", resolutely and seriously deal with all kinds of violations of regulations and disciplines, and purify the atmosphere of the game. It is hoped that all participating parties can jointly maintain the order of the game and the hard-won football development environment.

