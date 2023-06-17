Riding an e-bike: study shows positive effects on heart and health

by Constanze Loeffler 17.06.2023, 07:23



Is cycling with an electric drive unsportsmanlike? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that. A recently published study from Hanover proves the opposite – and shows other positive effects, not only for health.

When Anja Petersen (name changed) explored the area in the north of Hamburg by bike earlier at the weekend, husband Andreas usually stayed at home. Most recently, the 65-year-old came along less and less, also because his health was not good: five bypasses due to narrowed coronary arteries, blood pressure too high, and a painful hip. “For Andreas, cycling was usually too strenuous. We didn’t get around enough cycling for his taste,” says the teacher. Last summer her husband tested a friend’s e-bike – and a little later bought one himself. Since then, the couple has often cycled through the area together. Leisure time for two is fun again, and Andreas’ heart is better too.