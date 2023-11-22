Risk of dementia increases with too much belly fat – how to protect yourself

Around 1.8 million Germans live with dementia. And according to projections, this number will increase by another million by 2050. This makes it all the more important for scientists to identify risk factors and therefore preventative measures. A team of US researchers has now managed to find another factor: “hidden” belly fat. Inflammation in the abdomen – triggered by so-called visceral abdominal fat – causes dysfunction in the brain.

“We have known for some time that as your stomach size increases, the memory centers in the brain become smaller,” Alzheimer’s researcher Richard Isaacson told CNN. He himself was not involved in the study and therefore assesses the results independently. He had “never seen such a clear connection before” as the team led by study leader Cyrus Raji from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis was able to show.

Two out of three Germans have too much dangerous belly fat

The “hidden” (visceral) fat is not the tangible fat that accumulates particularly on the stomach, legs and buttocks. But what lies deeper, between the organs and under the abdominal muscles. The tricky thing is that it even occurs in slim people, including those with a completely normal BMI, as nutritional doctor Matthias Riedl explains to FOCUS online. Accordingly, two thirds of Germans are affected by it.

According to Riedl, the rule of thumb is:

Women should ideally have a waist circumference of 80 centimeters. There shouldn’t be more than 85. For men, 94 to 102 centimeters apply.

“Belly fat disrupts the entire metabolism, disrupts the regulation of blood pressure and blood lipids, and leads to an increased inflammatory situation in the body,” he emphasizes. “We call this silent inflammation or silent inflammation . This inflammation shortens the telomeres in the cell nucleus, making us age faster. It means exhausting, long-term stress on the immune system.”

Visceral abdominal fat influences dementia risk

According to US researchers, this mechanism can also increase the risk of dementia. In the people examined, the inflammation was not only found in the stomach – but also in the brain. There are disruptions in the communication pathways from the brain to the rest of the body. The team therefore assumes that abdominal fat can provide evidence of later dementia decades before the first symptoms.

It had found that people in their 40s and 50s with higher amounts of this “hidden” belly fat also had higher levels of a particular protein: amyloid. This then appeared in an area of ​​the brain “that we know is one of the first places where Alzheimer’s occurs,” says study leader Cyrus Raji. The deposits of this protein, together with accumulations of so-called tau proteins, then destroy the nerve cells in the brain. The connection was more pronounced in men than in women. As a rule, men have more visceral fat than women.

At the same time, the team found that people with too much abdominal fat also had a loss of gray matter in part of the memory center of the brain, “another biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease.”

The team had already published a pilot study in the journal “Aging and Disease” in the summer and has now expanded it to include additional participants. It now presented its new results at the “Radiology Society of North America” conference.

How to get rid of visceral belly fat

According to the study authors, the results are particularly relevant because they examined a relatively young group: people who will only notice the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s in 20 to 25 years. This increases the chance of early intervention and preventing the risk of dementia.

Expert Riedl cites diet as the greatest lever for reducing visceral belly fat:

He advises eating low in sugar, especially low in fructose. You should also consume little refined flour. At the same time, you should eat around 500 grams of vegetables a day. He recommends nuts because they provide valuable protein and healthy fats. The latter also applies to olive, rapeseed, nut and fish oils.

Exercise also helps eliminate visceral belly fat. Alzheimer’s expert Isaacson recommends:

Strength training several times a week and cardio training to burn fat for 45 to 60 minutes several times a week.

How you can also reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

In addition to diet and exercise, there is more you can do to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s. We have put together risk factors that everyone can pay attention to in order to prevent Alzheimer’s. These tips are taken from the brochure “Preventing Alzheimer’s – Living Healthily, Aging Healthily”, in which all points are explained in detail.

Mental fitness: Learn new things – even as you get older. This keeps your brain busy. Whether it’s a musical instrument, a language or using a computer, try something new.

Social contacts: Activities are more fun as a couple or in a group and your gray cells are challenged. Arrange to meet up to do sports, play music, play cards or cook together.

Do not smoke: Smoking also damages your brain. Stop it, it’s never too late.

Avoid head injuries: Take care of your head in everyday life and during sport and, for example, wear a helmet when riding a bike.

Check high blood pressure: Have your blood pressure checked regularly. High blood pressure should definitely be treated.

Check Diabetes: Keep an eye on your blood sugar levels. If it is permanently too high, you should take action in consultation with your doctor.

Pay attention to hearing loss: Take it seriously if you notice that your hearing is getting worse. With a hearing aid you can easily correct declining hearing ability.

