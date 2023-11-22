“AI exploits us to replace us”: Creatives against artificial intelligence

ChatGPT can write scripts, generate images, conduct interviews, prepare presentations, and so on and so forth: This has a massive impact on the creatives industry, where millions of people sit and produce content in the form of audio, text or video. This is also why Hollywood authors want better protection against AI. But what can that look like?

To talk about this, we would like to welcome Jeannette Gorzala, a lawyer specializing in AI, and Patrick Messe, chairman of the Austrian speaker association VOICE and head of DACH at the United Voice Artists (UVA) to the podcast today.

If you liked this episode, please leave us a four or five star rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at feedback@trendingtopics at any time .at!

