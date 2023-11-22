Home » “AI exploits us to replace us”: Creatives against artificial intelligence
Technology

“AI exploits us to replace us”: Creatives against artificial intelligence

by admin
“AI exploits us to replace us”: Creatives against artificial intelligence

ChatGPT can write scripts, generate images, conduct interviews, prepare presentations, and so on and so forth: This has a massive impact on the creatives industry, where millions of people sit and produce content in the form of audio, text or video. This is also why Hollywood authors want better protection against AI. But what can that look like?

To talk about this, we would like to welcome Jeannette Gorzala, a lawyer specializing in AI, and Patrick Messe, chairman of the Austrian speaker association VOICE and head of DACH at the United Voice Artists (UVA) to the podcast today.

If you liked this episode, please leave us a four or five star rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at feedback@trendingtopics at any time .at!

See also  offers on PlayStation 5, Xbox and video...

You may also like

The EasyCard Company launches the Pokémon “Commemorative Ball”...

These are the streaming highlights in March 2024

The Mobius Machine Review – Gamereactor

Greentech Awards: Mobile Sustainability Competition – greenpower4tower GreenIT

“Europe’s role in AI is pathetic. Thus it...

Multiplayer party battle “Stumble Guys” Switch version released!Will...

Remote-controlled forklifts will soon be rolling through the...

Gpt4 displays human behavioral and personality traits. I...

How to connect your YouTube account to Discord?...

Amazon sells powerful mini PCs for ridiculous prices

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy