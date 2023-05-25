Home » Rocco Siffredi against Fedez: «Did I refuse Wild Moss for the travel money? True, he goes free even from my friends”
Hard question and answer between Fedez and Rocco Siffredi, after the rapper had told the fans of his podcast Muschio Selvaggio why some characters did not accept his invitation over time. Among these the porn actor, who according to Fedez “wanted sghei and we don’t give Moss sghei”. A phrase that made Siffredi get on the nerves, who entrusted the outburst to him Mow magazine: «He needs to get publicity», commented the porn actor from Hungary who did not deny the rapper without however renouncing the counterattack: «Fedez told the truth: he lets himself be hosted everywhere for free, but he asked me to pay me as well the airplane… but go away… where I say!».

Negotiation gone wrong

However, there was a negotiation for an episode of Wild Moss with Siffredi, but it ended in stalemate. After that statement by Fedez, however, Siffredi replied again: «He, wherever he is, wants hospitality and villas for 100 thousand euros a month… but for free. I know because one was my friend’s villa. And free only because it’s called Fedez. Instead, if he calls you, do you also have to pay for the plane and the hotel?». And then he concluded: «But, a few years ago, didn’t he make fun of the “communists with Rolexes”? Now, however, he is the one who makes the figure of the enriched leftist, who goes free everywhere. But when it comes to hunting a euro…».

