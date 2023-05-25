“Helldivers 2” will land on PlayStation 5 in the second half of this year – PlayStation.Blog Traditional Chinese

Future Jedi soldiers, hello! I’m Katherine, Social Media and Community Manager at Arrowhead Game Studios, and I’m excited to announce to the world the new Helldivers 2 – a frantic third-person co-op shooter that pits players against hordes of enemies. Arrowhead has been quietly working on a sequel to the beloved Helldivers, and our vision for what’s next is definitely bigger, better, and hellish! Hopefully, the content of the first trailer will both excite and open your eyes! In addition to the trailer, we wanted to give you some details about the game’s content to get you ready for battle.





fight for super earth

Freedom, peace, and managerial democracy are your right to be born on super-Earth, and are vital pillars of our civilization. These vital pillars are under attack from a deadly alien civilization plotting to destroy the Super-Earth and its values.

You will become a heroic soldier, using the largest, fiercest and most explosive tools in the galaxy to spread the belief of peace, freedom and governing democracy. Team up with up to four friends to wreak havoc on the alien scourge threatening your home super-Earth.

Jedi Troopers must act as Messenger of Galactic Peace in this galactic war, protecting their planet, delivering a message of democracy, and liberating their enemies by force.

Weapons with super firepower and overwhelming enemies

We won’t send Jedi Troopers to the edge of the planet without proper support, but it’s up to you how and when you call for support. Not only will you have a plethora of super-powered primary weapons and customizable weaponry, but you’ll also have the ability to request strategic loadouts during the game.

Does your squad need to take out a massive Zerg onslaught in one go at the height of the battle? You can ask the flying eagle to drop a 500KG bomb, and only the liberated Zerg corpses will be left on the battlefield. Need to deploy a defensive position? You can call in the Anti-personnel Mine Deployer to flood the battlefield with deadly mines.

Players can decide how to deal with each wave of enemy reinforcements using a host of offensive and defensive tools. Complete different tasks to upgrade your ship and build a more powerful armory. You can use a variety of strategic gadgets from shield generators and turrets to massive air strikes to give your squad the edge.

you will have backup

It is said that having friends at your side is an advantage, especially in the case of a large-scale attack against an enemy that threatens freedom. Helldivers 2 will stay true to Arrowhead’s consistent co-op spirit, featuring our best co-op* play experience to date. Cooperation will be crucial: teams will coordinate weapon loadouts, strategize and accomplish objectives together on each mission.

But in order to provide the highest challenge and enable the closest cooperation, friendly damage will always be turned on. Remember to communicate well with your team members to ensure that stray bullets and land mines deal with real enemies. Remember, whether you live or die, you will return home a hero.

Message from the Glorious Leader

We can’t wait to see what kind of damage you will do to the enemies of democracy. Finally, Johan Pilestedt, creative director and honorable leader of Arrowhead Revolution, would like to share his thoughts:

“Hello, Cannon Fodder. I’m Johan, Creative Director on Helldivers 2, and I’m so excited to finally unveil a project we’ve been working on over the past few years. We’re incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished during this time. Whether you’re from the original Veteran, or new to the Helldivers universe, I can’t wait to see you play this humorous satire on the totalitarian system. “Be prepared for tense moments, intense action, and enjoy the bond that comes with relying on your squad to get things done, or the hilarious failures that result from reckless use of superpowers. Most of all, we want us to play this game in the studio. The laughter you make while playing a game will resonate with you as you enjoy this crazy universe. “Jedi warrior, see you in hell!” – Johan Pilestedt, CEO and Game Director, Arrowhead Games Studios

“Helldivers 2” will be launched on PS5 and PC this year.

*Online multiplayer requires an Internet connection andPS PlusMembership;PS PlusUsers are automatically billed a recurring subscription service fee until the service is cancelled. Full terms:http://play.st/psplus-usageterms

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.

