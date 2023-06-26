RGG Studio removes Yakuza dev who left Nagoshi Studio from credits – Yakuza Kiwami

You’ve probably seen one of the best opportunities to buy the complete Yakuza series (minus Like a Dragon) at GOG these days, where it’s 70% off.However, if you do get your hands on this bundle, you should know that the game’s credits have changed significantly, with many of the game’s developers and even Yakuza’s original builder Toshihiro Nagoshi has been removed, as this user discovered on Reddit.

The reason is that Nagoshi and those developersReleasedRyu Ga Gotoku Studio, established a new studio (Nagoshi Studios) under the NetEase umbrella, and RGG did not take their departure amicably. In addition to Nagoshi and his team,Lab42, the studio behind the PC versions of Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwamiall members ofalso removed From the credits. Kamurocho doesn’t forgive, but does seem to have forgotten.

The issue of properly crediting developers in video games is an ongoing conflict for workers, with many companies being criticized for not giving creators proper credit. There is no real regulation other than the guidelines from the International Game Developers Association (IDGA) which states that anyone working on a game for 30 days or 5% must get a credit, there is no legal basis for that, so developers in This aspect is subject to the studio.

