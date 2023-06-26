Home » RGG Studio removes Yakuza dev who left Nagoshi Studio from credits – Yakuza Kiwami
Technology

RGG Studio removes Yakuza dev who left Nagoshi Studio from credits – Yakuza Kiwami

by admin
RGG Studio removes Yakuza dev who left Nagoshi Studio from credits – Yakuza Kiwami

You’ve probably seen one of the best opportunities to buy the complete Yakuza series (minus Like a Dragon) at GOG these days, where it’s 70% off.However, if you do get your hands on this bundle, you should know that the game’s credits have changed significantly, with many of the game’s developers and even Yakuza’s original builder Toshihiro Nagoshi has been removed, as this user discovered on Reddit.

The reason is that Nagoshi and those developersReleasedRyu Ga Gotoku Studio, established a new studio (Nagoshi Studios) under the NetEase umbrella, and RGG did not take their departure amicably. In addition to Nagoshi and his team,Lab42, the studio behind the PC versions of Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwamiall members ofalso removed From the credits. Kamurocho doesn’t forgive, but does seem to have forgotten.

The issue of properly crediting developers in video games is an ongoing conflict for workers, with many companies being criticized for not giving creators proper credit. There is no real regulation other than the guidelines from the International Game Developers Association (IDGA) which states that anyone working on a game for 30 days or 5% must get a credit, there is no legal basis for that, so developers in This aspect is subject to the studio.

See also  An action partner to play AAA games anytime, anywhere, ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld test experience

You may also like

Strong Bing Chat artificial intelligence.Control OS Settings Preview...

The lost opportunity of beautiful Italy Loves Romagna

The importance of data in the automotive sector

Japan’s Family Mart launched the “Pikmin 4” event...

Managed Security Services, SGBox Launches CyberTrust365

life, intuitions and works of the father of...

High CP value all-round sweeping and dragging robot...

Android is easier to use than iOS, here’s...

Xbox Boss Says The Elder Scrolls VI Is...

From Elite to Euronext, the technological excellences of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy