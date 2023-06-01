Home » Disney’s Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap confirms Vanellope and Belle
Technology

Disney’s Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap confirms Vanellope and Belle

by admin
Disney’s Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap confirms Vanellope and Belle

Gameloft also outlined plans for Disney’s Dreamlight Valley in the second half of 2023. We know what to expect in June, summer, September and the end of 2023 this year, as the roadmap reveals.

This month will see the arrival of The Remembering update, which will reveal the secrets of The Forgetting. We’re told that as part of the addition, we’ll be able to decorate Dreams. Star Path will also be here to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary until its September update.

After the summer, there will be an update that brings a new feature that allows players to win in-game prizes, as well as seeing Wreck It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweitz make his debut in the title as a new villager.

September will bring Disney Princess Belle and a whole new realm. Star Path will also be showing spooky goodies here in honor of the upcoming Halloween.

Finally, at an indeterminate date for the rest of the year, we can expect new characters, new frontiers, multiplayer, a new Royal Tool, and some other goodies.

See also  collaboration between man and robot

You may also like

New in .NET 7.0 [16]: Customize Docker deployment...

BMW does not sell cars to engage in...

VW ID.3 Pro S (Facelift 2023) in a...

“New Watch 2023” can only be known by...

Sub for 599 euros, beam for 389 euros...

The actual measurement abroad shows that the current...

Allow me, Kachaka: Japanese start-up launches robotic furniture

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2： Turbocharged 宣布 – Hot...

Tesla, the company’s privacy violated in Germany …

Apple’s App Store is a $1.1 trillion dollar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy