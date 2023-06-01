Disney’s Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap confirms Vanellope and Belle

Gameloft also outlined plans for Disney’s Dreamlight Valley in the second half of 2023. We know what to expect in June, summer, September and the end of 2023 this year, as the roadmap reveals.

This month will see the arrival of The Remembering update, which will reveal the secrets of The Forgetting. We’re told that as part of the addition, we’ll be able to decorate Dreams. Star Path will also be here to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary until its September update.

After the summer, there will be an update that brings a new feature that allows players to win in-game prizes, as well as seeing Wreck It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweitz make his debut in the title as a new villager.

September will bring Disney Princess Belle and a whole new realm. Star Path will also be showing spooky goodies here in honor of the upcoming Halloween.

Finally, at an indeterminate date for the rest of the year, we can expect new characters, new frontiers, multiplayer, a new Royal Tool, and some other goodies.