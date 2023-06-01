Home » Do you eat little fruit and vegetables? The consequences on your brain
Health

Do you eat little fruit and vegetables? The consequences on your brain

by admin
Do you eat little fruit and vegetables? The consequences on your brain

What are the effects that could be had even in the short term when you eat little fruit and vegetables. The latest studies on the matter.

If you eat little fruit and vegetables you could face some serious health problems. In fact, in this way the intake of important components from a nutritional point of view would be lost. These are nutrients that keep the body functioning properly.

A woman hiding behind vegetables (Canva – inran.it)

And when you eat little fruit and vegetables it’s a bit like when you don’t take your car to have it inspected regularly, to have it changed wheels and oil and so on. We need constant maintenance over time, to be implemented at least once every month. The same is true for the organism, which needs a lot of what is contained in vegetables and fruit. What are the best times for the assimilation of fruit and vegetables?

Everyone, actually. Because we can eat fruit for breakfast, perhaps sliced ​​or chopped in a yogurt. Or eat a good fresh fruit as a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack. While vegetables find their ideal location for lunch and dinner, with some exceptions. A nice carrot for example can be something very pleasant to munch on.

Eat little fruit and vegetables, see what happens

Not assimilating in recommended quantities what is contained in fruit and vegetables is something very serious for your health. These components are fibers, vitamins, mineral substances, antioxidants… and not taking them as they should be done will mean weakening the immune system. And consequently also be exposed to the risk of contracting serious diseases.

See also  bedent.ch - Innovative technologies for dentistry
What happens if you don't eat fruits and vegetables
Fruits and vegetables (Canva – inran.it)

These include a strong weakening of memory and neurodegenerative diseases, because the body does not have enough anti-inflammatories and antioxidants to counteract these negative situations. There are several studies carried out recently and not that confirm this thing.

All this also based on direct observations on various subjects. Many people whose eating habits and the emergence of specific diseases and negative physical conditions have been observed have finally shown the emergence of a very specific trend.

What happens if you don't eat fruits and vegetables
Various vegetables (Canva – inran.it)

And that is that those who they ate fruits and vegetables regularly and in the measures provided on the basis of what is the daily requirement were found to be less exposed to the risk of get bad diseases. This means that fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables, but also dried fruit such as almonds, are very good for you.

IF YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS OUR UPDATES AND ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW THE LATEST NEWS, YOU CAN FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM

The ideal quantities to be respected and to be included in our eating habits and our table routine can only be indicated to us a good nutritionist or dietician.

Receiving a consultation from a certified expert will give us a big hand not only in protecting our body but also in losing excess weight and therefore losing weight. In short, health always passes through the table.

You may also like

Simultaneous hand surgery for a 65-year-old and a...

Tony Hadley gives voice to the teenagers of...

the seized lots – QuiFinanza

Pezzogna all’acqua pazza: the recipe

Foods harmful to the heart: the list of...

With the lockdown, the ability to perceive time...

symptoms not to be underestimated and measures to...

Stomach acid becomes a nightmare if you don’t...

Anxiety for 6 out of 10 teenagers. And...

Stomach acid becomes a nightmare if you don’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy