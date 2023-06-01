Dead girl lost in the river, the prosecutor has opened an investigation – Calabria

news-txt”>

The Public Prosecutor of Castrovillari has opened an investigation to ascertain any responsibility for the disappearance of Denise Galatà, the nineteen year old who has been missing since yesterday after ending up in the Lao river, in Laino Borgo, in the Cosentino area, while rafting with a group of mates. According to an initial reconstruction, the cause of the fall into the water would have been a collision between rubber dinghies. The searches are continuing with teams on the ground, a helicopter and with drones, but at the moment without success.

On the investigation front, the deputy prosecutor on duty, Simona Manera, delegated the investigations to the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Cassano allo Ionio, who started the investigative activity in which the classmates and teachers who were together were heard to the young girl when she ended up in the water.

On the dinghy, together with the missing girl, there were five companions of the girl and the guides of the “Pollino rafting” who had organized the water excursion.

According to an initial reconstruction, the girl would have fallen into the water after a collision between the two rafts used for rafting. Due to her impact, Denise ended up in the water and from that moment on, every trace of her was lost, even if her protective helmet was found in the water. Searches are now concentrated in the surrounding area.

In this period the Lao river is in flood due to the abundant rains that have hit the whole Pollino area in recent days.

In the meantime, Denise’s parents have arrived in Piano Lago since yesterday. The girl lives with her family in Cinquefrondi, in the Reggio area, and she attends the state high school in Polistena. The young woman had been in the province of Cosenza for a few days on a school trip.

Meanwhile, the school urges us not to lose hope: “From the moment we learned of the accident that happened to our students in Laino Borgo, we remained on site and maintained constant contact with the rescuers. Together with the teachers on site, we carefully monitored maximum ongoing research. We will continue to do so today too, not losing hope that our Denise can be found safe and sound as soon as possible and thus embrace her family and her classmates again”. To affirm it is Francesca Morabito, director of the “Giuseppe Rechichi” state high school in Polistenathe school attended by Denise Galatà.