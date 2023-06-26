Home » In the seventh round of Women’s A, Fujian defeated Shanghai Xing Xiaomu, Shanxi Shuhai Luxin and regained the top spot_TOM Sports
In the seventh round of Women’s A, Fujian defeated Shanghai Xing Xiaomu, Shanxi Shuhai Luxin and regained the top spot_TOM Sports

On June 25, the seventh round of the 10th “CITIC Land Cup” China Women’s Go League A was held at the home court of each team.Fujian Bosi Software team, the bottom team in the standings, defeated Shanghai Xingxiaomu team 2-1 by virtue of Gao Ruohuan’s victory over Rui Naiwei and Luo Chuyue’s victory over Tang Jiawen. Shanxi Shuhai Luxin team, relying on the victory of Wang Shuang and Li Xinyi, defeated the leader of the standings, the Chengdu Bank team 2-1, and regained the top position in the standings.The 8th round will be held on July 9, and Yicheng.com will continue to broadcast key matches live.

The seventh round of the 10th “CITIC Land Cup” China Women’s Go League

Hangzhou Yunlin Breakthrough Team 2-1 Zhejiang Sports Lottery Team

The first one: Zhou Hong Yu Sheng Wang Yubo

The second station: Xu Haizhe beats Chen Yiming

The third station: Fang Ruoxi takes on Pan Yang

Chengdu Bank Team 1-2 Shanxi Shuhai Luxin Team

First station: Zhao Yifei loses to Li Xinyi

Channel 2: Li Xiaoxi loses to Wang Shuang

Channel 3: Lu Min beats Li He completely

Hangzhou Zhiyun School Team 3-0 Shanxi Zhangbi Ancient Castle Team

The first station: Zhu Feihong wins Li Xiaoxi

Channel 2: Gao Xingsheng Yan Ximo

Channel 3: Wu Yiming beats Feng Yunjia

Fujian Bosi Software Team 2-1 Shanghai Xingxiaomu Team

The first station: Hang Xiaotong loses to Tang Yi

Channel 2: Luo Chuyue beats Tang Jiawen

Channel 3: Gao Ruohuan beats Rui Naiwei

Shanghai Qingyi Team 0-3 Jiangsu Zhiyuan Team

Channel 1: Song Yonghui loses to Kim Chaeyoung

Channel 2: Zhang Zihan loses to Wang Chenxing

Channel 3: Lu Jia loses to Zhiying

(Zhou Hangyu)

