In the seventh round of Women’s A, Fujian defeated Shanghai Xing Xiaomu, Shanxi Shuhai Luxin and regained the top spot_TOM Sports

On June 25, the seventh round of the 10th “CITIC Land Cup” China Women’s Go League A was held at the home court of each team.Fujian Bosi Software team, the bottom team in the standings, defeated Shanghai Xingxiaomu team 2-1 by virtue of Gao Ruohuan’s victory over Rui Naiwei and Luo Chuyue’s victory over Tang Jiawen. Shanxi Shuhai Luxin team, relying on the victory of Wang Shuang and Li Xinyi, defeated the leader of the standings, the Chengdu Bank team 2-1, and regained the top position in the standings.The 8th round will be held on July 9, and Yicheng.com will continue to broadcast key matches live.
Hangzhou Yunlin Breakthrough Team 2-1 Zhejiang Sports Lottery Team
The first one: Zhou Hong Yu Sheng Wang Yubo
The second station: Xu Haizhe beats Chen Yiming
The third station: Fang Ruoxi takes on Pan Yang
Chengdu Bank Team 1-2 Shanxi Shuhai Luxin Team
First station: Zhao Yifei loses to Li Xinyi
Channel 2: Li Xiaoxi loses to Wang Shuang
Channel 3: Lu Min beats Li He completely
Hangzhou Zhiyun School Team 3-0 Shanxi Zhangbi Ancient Castle Team
The first station: Zhu Feihong wins Li Xiaoxi
Channel 2: Gao Xingsheng Yan Ximo
Channel 3: Wu Yiming beats Feng Yunjia
Fujian Bosi Software Team 2-1 Shanghai Xingxiaomu Team
The first station: Hang Xiaotong loses to Tang Yi
Channel 2: Luo Chuyue beats Tang Jiawen
Channel 3: Gao Ruohuan beats Rui Naiwei
Shanghai Qingyi Team 0-3 Jiangsu Zhiyuan Team
Channel 1: Song Yonghui loses to Kim Chaeyoung
Channel 2: Zhang Zihan loses to Wang Chenxing
Channel 3: Lu Jia loses to Zhiying
(Zhou Hangyu)
