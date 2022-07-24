Rockstar Games, which has released critically acclaimed series such as “Grand Theft Auto,” “Blood,” and “The Color of Rivers and Lakes,” has long become one of the most prestigious game developers in the entire gaming industry. According to a news released by the team earlier this year, the development team under Rockstar Games is ready to launch Grand Theft Auto 5 after nearly nine years on the market and an astonishing sales volume of 165 million units worldwide. Start working on a “new entry” from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Even though the team didn’t reveal too many details, fans around the world were excited about the news and thought this was the Grand Theft Auto 6 they’ve been waiting for for years. Just a few months after the news was made public, players gradually discovered that the Rockstar Games team seemed to be planning to gradually focus on this mysterious “new work”.

In addition, Rockstar Games officials also confirmed in a public statement not long ago that they will devote more resources to the development of this new work, not only announcing that they will not temporarily stop the online mode of “Blood Killing” and “Red Dead” Online, and there are rumors that the team has shelved plans for remakes of the original “Blood Rage” and “Grand Theft Auto 4” to focus on this “new work” development. And now the Rockstar Games team is starting to recruit more talent for this.

According to the PC Gamer website, the Rockstar Games team seems to be ready to recruit more developers around the world, and has opened a large number of new job openings on the career page of the team’s official website, such as “animation”. Associate Animation Asset Specialist, Gameplay Technical Designer, 3D Character Artist, Photogrammetry Artist and Animation System Program New positions such as Animation Systems Programmer.

But in addition to its own official website, Rockstar Games also opened as many as 223 new job openings on the same day on a job site called “Hitmarker”. It is worth mentioning that the job sites for these vacancies are scattered in many major cities around the world, such as Toronto, Canada, Bangalore, India, New York, USA and London, UK, etc., representing a global scale recruitment. Recruitment action. On the other hand, this also makes many players think that Rockstar Games is currently preparing for the development of a huge new game, and “Grand Theft Auto 6” is of course one of the most reasonable possibilities.

Judging from the current official news and various rumors, “Grand Theft Auto 6” is likely to be the biggest focus of the Rockstar Games team’s plan at this stage. According to the latest wave of outflow news, this work will continue the multi-protagonist setting of “Grand Theft Auto 5”, and it will also include the first female protagonist in the history of the series, but because of this sequel that makes players look through the autumn waters There will be a wave of rumors almost every few weeks, so the detailed information is still subject to the official announcement, and based on the current development situation and level of investment, players may just wait a little longer to see it. Grand Theft Auto 6 has officially been revealed.