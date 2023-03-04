10
- Roma-Juventus, the probable formations: Mourinho will be on the bench Sky Sport
- Mourinho’s disqualification has been suspended: he will be on the bench against Juve The Sports Gazette
- Mourinho-Serra, new audios appear and a request arrives from the FIGC prosecutor’s office Virgilio Sport
- The referee Serra and the precedent of 2015 with his reference to the Roman world Sports Courier
- Rome, presented the appeal against the disqualification of Mourinho – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Juventus article: The last season of Ronaldo’s zebra career begins in the era of Uncle Ji’s second entry into the palace? _Season