Roma-Real Sociedad 2-0 (13′ El Shaarawy, 86′ Kumbulla)

Rui Patricio 6 – In the first half he just had to observe, in the second he fumbled for a corner from a great attempt by Diego Rico from distance (who would have ended up gone anyway, albeit by a little).

Mancini 6,5 – Kubo is an uncomfortable customer and the former Atalanta has to stop him with the good, but also with the “bad” ways. In the end he concedes nothing to his opponents and even allows himself the luxury of making a millimeter throw for Belotti, who hits the crossroads.

Smalling 6,5 – He risks the own goal with a svirgolato on Kubo’s cross from the right, but otherwise totally cancels Sorloth showing all his experience and personality.

Llorente 6 – The Spaniard made his debut with Roma from 1′, but after a sufficient first half he was already forced to sit down again due to a physical problem (Dal 46′ Plum 7 – He too has some difficulties with Kubo’s quick leg, but he still unravels at least a couple of complicated situations and above all closes the game with an imperious header that makes it 2-0).

Karsdorp 6,5 – The Dutchman is a rediscovered player and against Real you can see it well. He is the one who primed the action for the 1-0 goal after recovering a vital ball on the opposing frontline, before grinding km after km on the entire right wing and serving Matic a chocolate that the former United are unable to to discard.

Christian 6 – A lot of substance and a lot of sacrifice in the middle of the field, even if it lacks a bit of precision in the setting phase.

Matic 6,5 – Live impresses because it is always in the right place at the right time. A giant with great intelligence.

El Shaarawy 7 – Carries Roma forward with a perfect tap-in at the far post after Abraham’s assist and a 60-metre run, as well as playing an hour of play with good intensity on the left wing (From 60′ Spinazzola 6 – He immediately offers one of his raids on the left, even if in the long run no details are recorded for the former Atalanta).

Dybala 7 – As usual, it is his talent that drives Roma. Abraham is needed in depth before the assist for ElSha, then it almost propitiates Pellegrini’s doubling with a left footed shot from outside. The Argentine constantly gives the impression of being able to pull the rabbit out of the hat, just like when he serves Kumbulla the 2-0 ball with a masterful corner kick (Dall’88 Bove sv).

Pellegrini 6 – His work between the lines creates a lot of headaches for Real’s rearguard, such as in the 31st minute when he sneaks away and almost deflects Dybala’s attempt into the net. The dirty work is also to be appreciated, given that more than once she is found in support in his area (Branch 60′ Wijnaldum 6 – The Dutchman is gradually regaining his confidence and against Real his contribution is all in all positive, exactly at the moment in which one has to sacrifice oneself).

Abraham 6,5 – The feint to dissociate himself and then serve El Shaarawy with the assist for the 1-0 goal is like a great striker, with the usual altruism that is also functional to the game of his teammates. He almost forces Remiro to make a mistake when exiting the pressing (From the 61st minute Belotti 6.5 – Il Gallo is the best among the newcomers, both from the point of view of the approach and from that of the danger given the intersection hit. In addition to this, he keeps numerous balls that are essential for Roma to breathe).

Jose Mourinho 7 – Good first for your Rome in Europe. The Special One prepares it well this time too, because it harnesses the rumble of Real Sociedad and suffers only from Kubo’s individual plays. After about an hour he changed three (Pellegrini due to injury) just as he had thought before the match and finally closed it with a header from Kumbulla, now ready to defend the two goals lead in San Sebastián with his nails.