The first leg match is taken by the Feyenoord. In the Netherlands it ends 1-0 for the team of Slot. The network decides Wieffer at the start of the second half. And, the company will be needed at the Olimpico for the Giallorossi. A Roma unfortunate, who lost Dybala e Abraham by injury. The Argentine with an adductor problem in the first half, the Englishman with a shoulder injury in the second half. However, the penalty missed by Pellegrini at the end of the first half – full post – also weighs in the economy of the match, which could have given a different meaning to the game. There Roma then, after the goal conceded, she tried to pick up the pace and came close to par with a header by Ibanez before (cross after saving on the Idrissi line), and with the right of Wijnaldum out of nowhere. Now the attention is all towards the conditions of the two attackers who have raised the white flag. We hope for a recovery to have them on the field next Thursday, when Roma will have to overturn the result in order not to leave the Europa League.

SECOND HALF

94′ It ends in Rotterdam, Wieffer decides. The Olimpico needs the company next week.

90′ There are 4 minutes of added time.

87′ Hands in your hair for Wijnaldum, very close to equalizing with a terrifying right-footed shot from the edge of the area: the ball went out of nowhere to the left of the Feyenoord goal. And touch the support pole of the net. Rome a few centimeters from equal.

84′ Last substitution for Mourinho, inside LiterateSpinazzola exits.

77′ Rui Patricio’s Feyenoord face off again. Again Cubeleft-handed this time: the ball comes out just a little.

75′ Now there Roma he believes it. Mourinho’s team sinks again on the left. With El Shaarawy putting in behind and finding Cristante who, however, doesn’t shoot or even put in the middle. Half a ball. And the Dutch defense rejects.

71′ Another chance for the Roma. Matic recovers a good ball in the middle and serves Spinazzola wide to the left: the winger puts in the middle and finds El Shaarawy only inside the area: the Pharaoh however does not strike well. Indeed, he strikes very badly. And he doesn’t even hit the door mirror.

67′ Free kick from the edge kicked by Chef, ball just outside. Even if Rui Patricio seemed on course and ready to intervene.

60′ Roma very close to a draw: corner kick, tops Ibanez who strikes without fail, Idrissi on the line saves and then the ball hits the crossbar. The ball does not quite cross the goal line. Matter of centimeters.

55′ Shoulder problems for Abraham: he too is forced to make a substitution. Inside Belotti.

54′ GOAL FEYENOORD: The Dutch pass. Idrissi goes up Zalewski on the left, reaches the back, puts the ball back and Wieffer on the fly he hits a full neck and beats Rui Patricio who stretches but doesn’t get there. Now Roma must hold on.

52′ Wijnaldum enters on the left, putting in the middle but finding no one. Ball that reaches Zalewski who puts in a good ball but Abraham is anticipated. Then the action continues with Cristante’s header that goes wide.

49′ Slot’s team attacks. Even centrally. The right foot deflected for a corner Idrissi. The Giallorossi suffer in this start to the second half.

47′ The Dutch formation starts strong, sinking with courage and raising the engine revs. Roma seems to have remained in the locker room.

Immediately another move for Mourinho: Pellegrini out and in Wijnaldum. Shooting started

FIRST HALF

47′ After two minutes of added time, the first half ends. Zero to zero for the moment in Holland. Mourinho lost Dybala due to injury and in the 43rd minute Pellegrini he missed the penalty kick that could have sent the Giallorossi forward at half-time. Sin. But Rome is in the game. Even if the Argentine’s absence, especially on the 11-metre occasion, was immediately very heavy.

43′ Wrong Pellegrini. Which crosses. And she does it too. Hitting the post right on. It remains at 0-0.

42′ Penalty for Roma. Do it in Wieffer’s hand area.

39′ Feyenoord arrives on the edge of the area and frees Szymanski at the conclusion. Ibanez deflects, but the referee doesn’t see. And Roma restarted with a goal kick.

35′ Szymanski he is Feyenoord’s second yellow card. Who stretches El Shaarawy, who entered the field very well and without even warming up.

34′ Feyenoord has raised the center of gravity, even if Roma have not risked anything up to now in Rui Patricio’s area. The Giallorossi defend well.

29′ Roma absorbed Dybala’s blow. Now Mourinho’s team has raised their chest in the middle of the field. And the game is getting worse.

24′ Dybala goes out due to injury. An adductor problem for Joya: El Shaarawy enters. Obligatory change for Mourinho.

19′ Free kick from the edge for Roma, obviously kicked from Dybala: the conclusion is high, however, from the Argentine, from an excellent position.

17′ Now is a moment like this in the match: the two teams fight in the middle of the field but are unable to build anything. So much confusion!

14′ Feyenoord tries from a distance, with Artman: conclusion, however, that doesn’t worry Rui Patricio given that the ball doesn’t even reach his part, rejected by the yellow and red defense.

11′ Roma takes courage, with Smalling anticipating the direct opponent, Gimenez, and then near the area Dybala is needed who is unable to kick.

8′ Pellegrini’s free kick, from the right, Cristante anticipates everyone and hits the head. He weak however his conclusion. And also central. Block the Feyenoord goalkeeper without problems.

5′ Good pace in this start of the match. Both Feyenoord and Roma are immediately in the game. Slight dominance, however, of the hosts.

2′ Feyenoord attacks immediately, on the left: Roma are saved for a corner.

1′ Roma moves the first ball.

Field teams. All ready in Rotterdam!

Feyenoord-Roma, Mourinho: «Roma can win the Europa League but they are not the strongest». Probable lineups

Feynoord-Roma, official formations

Feyenoord (4-3-3): Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Kokcu, Wieffer, Szymanski; Jahanbakhsh, Gimenez, Idrissi. All. Key lock.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham. Coach Mourinho.

