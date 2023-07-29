Rome Inaugurates New Fitness Area in Viale Antonio Gandin Linear Park

New Fitness Area Inaugurated in Rome’s Linear Park

On Thursday 27th July, a new fitness area was officially opened in the linear park of viale Antonio Gandin in Rome. The inauguration was led by Sabrina Alfonsi, the councilor for agriculture, the environment, and the waste cycle of the capital Rome, along with Marco Della Porta, the president of the XIV municipality.

The entire area has undergone redevelopment, with the installation of a state-of-the-art fitness structure and the creation of an anti-trauma flooring made of cast rubber. The fitness area is equipped with various workout equipment, including triple parallel bars, pull-up bars, benches for abs and lats exercises, a horizontal trapezoidal ladder, a multifunctional pull-up bar, and much more. There are also cardio machines such as an elliptical trainer and a stationary bike, providing residents with a comprehensive fitness experience.

This new addition is part of the Administration’s initiative to create more recreational spaces for its citizens. With the opening of this fitness area, the total number of play areas created by the Administration has reached 74. The project will continue with the renovation of other areas, including the fitness area of Villa Ada near the large lake, Labia Park, Baden Powell Park, Villa Lazzaroni, and Tor Marancia. These works will be funded by a budget of €2 million, which has been allocated for the year 2024.

Councilor Alfonsi expressed her satisfaction with the progress, highlighting that a total of 17 fitness areas have already been completed in almost all the municipalities. She further announced that within this year, another 8 areas are planned to be completed, including the fitness areas in the Park of Via Repaci in the town hall III, Parco degli Acquedotti in the town hall VII, Villa Pamphilj in the area adjacent to the bistro, Crisafulli Park in the XIII town hall, and Pupil Park in the XIV town hall.

The inauguration of the new fitness area in viale Antonio Gandin is a testament to the city’s commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among its residents. With the continuous development of recreational areas across Rome, citizens will have increased opportunities to engage in physical activities and maintain their well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

