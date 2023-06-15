Rome, suv-Smart accident: 5-year-old boy died. Social challenge in progress?

This afternoon, Wednesday 14 June, in Rome, in the area Palocco couplethey collided one Smart Fourfour with on board a mother and her two children and a suv Manage Lamborghini carrying five people. The passengers of the Smart suffered the worst: the mother, aged 29, and her youngest daughter, aged 3, were transported in code red at the Sant’Eugenio Hospital, while the 5-year-old son, sadly, died. The child immediately appeared in very serious conditions and died immediately after arriving at the Grassi hospital in Ostia.

Where the accident took place — The collision between the Smart and the SUV took place around 3.45 pm in via di Macchia Saponarain the section between via dei Pescatori and via Archelaus of Miletus. Based on the first reconstructions it seems that the Smart came from via Colombo and was traveling via di Macchia Saponara, while the Lamborghini SUV was at the intersection with via Archelao di Mileto.

The dynamics of the accident: kids distracted by social media? — The collision between the two cars was very violent. The investigators are ascertaining at what speed the Smart and the Lamborghini were traveling and in what condition the road surface was, given the heavy rains of recent days in the capital. Ansa also cites another hypothesis: that the driver and passengers in the Lamborghini, four boys and a girl, all in their twenties, were distracted by a challenge on social media. In fact, the agents of the X Mare Group of the municipal police are investigating the possibility that the clash was caused by a reckless maneuver by the Lamborghini while it was stationary at the intersection. The driver of the SUV will be investigated for murder and aggravated road injuries and investigations are also underway on the car, to understand who it belonged to and why the boys were in possession of it and had been driving around the neighborhood for two days, filming themselves with their smartphones, perhaps for post everything on social media. See also Transplants, Tor Vergata becomes a reference point for Albania

The challenge of YouTubers TheBorderline — As reported by The messengernewspaper of Rome, the boys aboard the Lamborghini SUV would be members of a group called TheBorderline which has over 88,000 followers on Instagram and more than 600,000 subscribers on the channel YouTube. They would be known in the Casal Palocco neighborhood and very popular on the web. Their challenge was a 50-hour ride in that car and all the stages would have been filmed and posted on the profiles of the four boys, who have aaged between 20 and 23 years. It seems that the young people took turns driving the rental car last week. It’s not the first time who engage in such challenges, in the past they have done othersalso sponsored, on board other types of cars, such as the Fiat 500 and Tesla.