Rome Under 16 champion of Italy! Fiorentina beat 3-2 – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Roma Under 16 conquers the seasonal Scudetto! Beat Fiorentina 2-3 with goals from Coletta, Cinti and Arduini. After the first two goals from Coletta and Cinti, Falsini’s team seemed to have felt the pinch especially with Fiorentina’s 1-2 goal. But the boys did not give up and they brought home a beautiful victory. The match, dominated by the Giallorossi, ended with celebrations by the team and the fans who were watching the match directly from the San Benedetto del Tronto stadium. This is the second consecutive Scudetto for Roma Under 16which after the under 17 adds a new trophy in the yellow and red house.

FIORENTINA: Dolfi, Sturli, Masoni, Batignani, Biagioni, Turnone, Ciacci, Pisani, Maiorana, Bonanno, Atzeni. Ceccarini (45′), Evangelista (45′), Kasala (65′), Angiolini (65′) All.: Capparella

ROMA: De Marzi, Lulli, Cama, Terlizzi, Nardin, Coletta, Arduini, Belmonte, Cinti, Di Nunzio, Morucci. Tesauro (51′), Di Caro (65′) Coach: Falsini

ROME: Coletta (12′), Cinti (18′), Arduini (55′)

FIORENTINA: Turnone (32′), Pisani (73′)

June 26, 2023 (change June 26, 2023 | 22:36)

