Rovella and Pellegrini in Lazio? The situation of the Juve market outgoing

Rovella and Pellegrini in Lazio? The situation of the Juve market outgoing

Daniele Galosso and Nicolò Schira Friday 11 August 2023, 08:04

On the day he ruled on remuneration transfer of Denis Zakaria to Monacoin a 20 million transaction plus 5% on future resale, the Juventus continued the substantial speeches concocted in recent weeks with the Lazio to continue to give oxygen to your budget.

Se per Luca Pellegrini the formula has been outlined, namely that of the two-year loan with the obligation to buy conditional on the Biancocelesti qualifying in Europe, however there is no agreement regarding the amount of the operation: at the moment, in fact, Lotito would have tried to revise downwards again the expected proposal around 7-8 million, thus generating the irritation of the other party.

Lazio, not just Pellegrini: Rovella in the sights

Negotiation in stand-by, but we’ll talk about it shortly. Also because, between the two clubs, the channel leading to the transfer of Nicholas Rovella, an urgent request from Sarri and an element to which Allegri cannot guarantee a starting shirt. The ex Monza is enticed by the possibility of playing the next one Champions LeagueJuventus from a sale that could yield 18-20 million: we are thinking, also in this case, about the loan with obligation.

