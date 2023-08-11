Home » Unipol: profit drops to 517 million in the first half
Unipol: profit drops to 517 million in the first half

The Unipol group closed the first half of 2023 with a consolidated net profit of €517m, down 24.4% compared to the consolidated net profit of €684m in the corresponding period of the previous year, “reported using the precedents – explains the company – and which reflected extraordinary components for approximately 279 million euros linked to the pro-rata consolidation of the result of Bper Banca”. The figure for the first half of 2022, restated for comparative purposes in application of the new standards, stands at 433 million.
In the first six months of 2023, direct insurance income, gross of reinsurance ceded, amounted to €7,470m, up 12.6% compared to the €6,632m recorded as at 30 June 2022.

The big insurance company led by Cimbri specified that “considering the recurrence of atmospheric events which are repeatedly affecting the national territory, a greater impact of these events on the accounts of the Non-Life insurance companies of the group is probable for the current year”.

