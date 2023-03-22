Rovigo, March 22, 2023-A 4 year old childi fell into a canal in the polesine. A race against time. From today afternoon the searches of the little boy, of Moroccan origins, who was seen at 18.30 fall into the Adigetto canalin Fratta Polesine (Rovigo).

According to an initial reconstruction, the child was with his father. Carabinieri and Fire Brigade mobilized to search and recover it. The operations are still ongoing; the military are trying to understand the dynamics of the episode.

* News being updated