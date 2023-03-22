Home Health Rovigo, a 4-year-old boy falls into the Adigetto canal: research in progress
Health

Rovigo, a 4-year-old boy falls into the Adigetto canal: research in progress

by admin
Rovigo, a 4-year-old boy falls into the Adigetto canal: research in progress

Rovigo, March 22, 2023-A 4 year old childi fell into a canal in the polesine. A race against time. From today afternoon the searches of the little boy, of Moroccan origins, who was seen at 18.30 fall into the Adigetto canalin Fratta Polesine (Rovigo).

According to an initial reconstruction, the child was with his father. Carabinieri and Fire Brigade mobilized to search and recover it. The operations are still ongoing; the military are trying to understand the dynamics of the episode.

* News being updated

See also  Skin cancers and melanomas: Lilt's advice to prevent them

You may also like

HER2-positive breast cancer, chemotherapy can be reduced without...

Covid: Fiaso, hospitalizations down (-9.2%) in the last...

here is Minister Schillaci’s plan for emergency rooms

Kefir, the wonder food: what it is and...

In Italy, TB cases are falling in 2020...

Harmful AGEs: How sugar affects the aging process

Drones, raids and deaths in Ukraine. Alarm in...

She pretends to be an endocrinologist but she...

Sweets, fries and co: this is how our...

Infectious disease specialist Di Perri, ‘with early treatment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy