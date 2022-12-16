All coaches say it: to keep integrity it is essential to train strength. But why? And what is meant by strength?

Let’s not tell lies: the runner doesn’t like training in the gym. At least in most cases. The runner wants to run and would like to train exclusively in the open air, preferably running. Unfortunately, however, if you want to improve your performance and feel better, you need to complement your running training with strength training.

Running and training to increase muscle strength — Very often we think we can get around the “problem” through sessions repeated uphill. This is not wrong, because the climb stimulates strength. However, strength is said to be the ability of the muscle to oppose resistance, while running, on the other hand, power can be expressed, i.e. the ability of the muscles to transform strength into speed. From this definition it is therefore clear that if you want to be powerful (and therefore fast), you need to develop strength at the base. And strength is developed with slow, or static, exercises. Therefore, in any case it would be better to overcome the resistance to try “dry” training, ie in the gym. The point, however, is not how to strength train, but why.

Strength and speed — Il first reason this is what we have just analyzed. Strength is a fundamental basic component to improve muscle power and therefore speed. Without strength it is difficult to improve beyond a certain point. We can obviously take care of VO2max, technique, running efficiency, breathing. But at the base there is always the strength component to be treated. So if you want to get faster you have to go from strength.

Prevent injuries — Il second reason it is instead less evident, but more important, because it concerns everyone, even those who are not looking for performance, but “only” for well-being in running. And that is that good muscle tone has a protective role against injuries. A strong musculature is primarily an active and elastic musculature. This doesn’t mean that we’re all going to do the splits, but that a strong muscle is more vital and responds better to stimuli. And a more vital muscle adapts better to situations, even negative ones. A stronger muscle is in percentage terms less subject to injuries, strains, contractures. Furthermore, a well-developed muscular system ensures greater protection of joints and tendons, which are supported by the muscles themselves. Especially as you get older – and we know that the average runner isn’t a teenager – it’s essential to train your muscles with resistance exercises at a load. In fact, maintaining the muscle mass guarantees a greater running life.

Muscles and metabolism — The third reason is of a health and aesthetic nature. Better muscle mass has a stimulating effect on the metabolism and therefore allows you to consume more. At the expense of fat mass. If you are still undecided, you can take a peek at the training sessions of African marathon runners: you will see how, even in milder weather conditions than ours, training in the gym is always present.