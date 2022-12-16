A Feltre the snow has arrived, the thick one that “attacks” on the asphalt and forces you to take out heavy shoes and padded gloves, to raise your wipers of the car and to pull out of the cellar the pala da neve.

The Battaglione Feltre square covered in snow

The snowfall It started around 5.30pm today, Thursday 15 January, after a morning that had also reserved moments of sun and segments of blue sky. Within a short time the flakes thickened and in the early evening the precipitation had taken on the appearance of a snowfall with flakes.

Snow on the headquarters of the Belluno Dolomites National Park at Villa Binotto, in Feltre

Thus i have been respected predictions of the Arpav of Arabbawhich in the weather forecast had indicated: “Between Thursday afternoon and early Friday widespread rainfall, generally moderate; in the mountains snow limit initially up to the pre-Alpine valley floors, where accumulations of a few cm will be possible; then snow level on the rise, with the possibility of some episode of freezing in the pre-Alpine valleys and in some Dolomite valley bottoms”.

The snow on the square in Farra di Feltre dedicated to the Alpini of the Feltre Battalion

No disruptions have been reported o particular difficulties in the first part of the evening: the firefighters of Feltre, who went out in the late afternoon for a road accident in Nemeggiothey returned to the barracks with the snow falling thickly but have not received requests for intervention or reports of difficulties on the roads.