Petrachi: "Me and Conte at Juve? It would be interesting to work together"
Gianluca Petrachi, manager, analyzed the situation of Juventus, also talking about the return of Antonio Conte to black and white.

Gianluca Petrachimanager, made statements to Sportitaliaalso talking about Juventus. Here are his words quoted by Tuttojuve.com: “Conte? Both Antonio and I have strong personalities, so it would be interesting to see us work together. Apart from everything, I’ve always made my way alone, no one has ever given me a hand and I’m proud of having always run on my feet, both as a footballer and as a manager. I won the championships, I conquered the categories.

What would you change if you were the sporting director of Juventus? When you enter a place, you must immediately understand the motivations of each individual player, because motivations make the difference, especially at those levels: overpaid players with rich wages, you have to figure out who wants and who has the enthusiasm to share a project. This is the aspect from which I would start, trying to understand how many inside there have the desire to…., how many have arrived.

Should Juve’s refoundation start with Conte’s return? Conte would be that coach who knows the environment, who he has won, has a mentality, has a culture and above all a spirit that has always distinguished him. There you would already have an advantage. But today Conte is a coach who, in my opinion, before making such a choice, thinks about it 10 times, not once, because in any case he is a pragmatic, a concrete one, first he should look at what kind of prospects the club offers him arrangement, what type of restructuring can afford to do even at an economic level, make the right assessments”. Meanwhile Elkann doesn’t want to hear about downsizing and is dreaming of this killer formation<<

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 10:02)

